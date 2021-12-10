See who the nine Brazilian teams classified to Libertadores 2022 are!

While some clubs lamented the relegation to Serie B, others celebrated their qualification for the Copa Libertadores 2022. That’s because the Brazilian Championship came to an end this Thursday night (9) and there is no longer any doubt as to who the nine national teams will be represent Brazil in the biggest competition on the continent.

There were a total of seven places for national teams: six for the Brasileirão and one more for the winner of the Copa do Brasil. However, the other two vacancies emerged as Palmeiras was champion of the Libertadores and, thus, released a place for the Brazilian, while Atlético-MG won the classification for the Copa do Brasil, as the other finalist in the competition, Athletico Paranaense, he has already secured his place by being champion of the Sulamericana.

Thus, the nine classified were:

Atlético-MG (1st);

Flemish (2nd);

Palm trees (3rd);

Corinthians (4th);

Fortaleza (5th);

Red Bull Bragantino (6th);

Fluminense (7th);

America-MG (8th);

Athletico-PR (14th)

América-MG and Fluminense are conquering the two places destined to the qualifying phase of the competition, while the others guarantee direct place to the group phase. This was the first time that Fortaleza, Braga and América-MG managed to qualify for the Libertadores.