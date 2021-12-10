Selic hikes cause damage that would pay Auxílio Brasil for three years – News

THE upward trajectory that increased the basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy in an attempt to contain the advance of inflation will overload the DBGG (Gross Debt of the General Government) by more than R$250 billion.

The amount is enough to pay the installments of BRL 400 of Brazil Aid, a program launched by the government to replace Bolsa Família, the 17 million Brazilian families for the next 36 months, a period equivalent to three years.

The calculation takes into account that, for each increase of 1 percentage point in basic interest, the hole in public coffers is about R$ 35 billion greater. The Selic high cycle, which started in March, raised 7.25 percentage points the base rate (from 2% per year to 9.25% per year).

This impact is motivated by the composition of the Brazilian public debt, which surpassed R$5.373 trillion in October, according to the most recent data from the National Treasury. The value is 7.26% higher than the stock of December last year (R$ 5.010 trillion), when the Selic figured at the lowest level in history.

Within the total stock, Selic-linked securities correspond to 36% of indebtedness, equivalent to R$ 1.938 trillion, a volume 11.4% higher than that registered at the end of 2021. Fixed-rate securities (28.85%) and pegged securities to inflation (29.3%) also appear in the composition of the national public debt.

Rachel de Sá, head of economics at Rico Investimentos, says that the strong impact of BC (Central Bank) movements on public accounts is precisely because the Brazilian debt is “selic”, since the bonds linked to the basic rate correspond to more than one third of the resources used by the government to finance its activities.

“Furthermore, the impact is much greater, because all other securities, which are pre-fixed, have rates requested by the market. The greater the perception of fiscal risk, the more investors will ask for a premium to finance the country”, explains Rachel. According to her, the high Selic rates are also motivated by the advance of government spending, which pushes up the price indices for final consumers.

Heloise Sanchez, an economist with the Terra Investimentos analysis team, points out that the new highs already signaled for the coming months should cost BRL 339 billion to public coffers and affect the future performance of the economy. “The country’s economic recovery is increasingly distant, since for this a scenario of debt and low interest rates, linked to GDP growth is necessary”, he assesses.

For the economics chief at Rico Investimentos, the ideal would be the adoption of some way to bring more predictability to the fluctuation of public debt, with longer bonds and less post-fixed. “This is not something the Treasury can do alone, but it can offer the market. That’s what they’ve been doing, but we’ve seen auctions where the Treasury offers the bonds and the rates go up, because it’s like trying to get a loan in an attempt to pay only 1% interest,” says Rachel.