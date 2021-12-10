Senate approves bill establishing measures to protect app deliverers | Policy

The Senate approved this Thursday (9) a bill that creates protective measures for application companies deliverers during the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus. The text goes to presidential approval.

The bill was presented on April 4, 2020, the beginning of the pandemic, but was only approved by the Chamber of Deputies on December 1, 2021.

The proposal says that basic items will be provided to deliverymen, such as drinking water, alcohol gel and masks, as well as access to the companies’ bathrooms.

In addition, the proposal guarantees accident insurance, without deductible, in the name of the delivery person. The benefit will only apply to cases that occur during the period of withdrawal and delivery of products and must cover personal accidents, permanent or temporary disability and death. If the worker provides services for more than one platform, the indemnity will be paid by the insurance of the company for which the delivery person provided services at the time of the accident.

The bill also calls for the company to provide financial assistance to delivery personnel who test positive for Covid-19. The measure is valid for 15 days and can be extended twice more for the same period, if there is a medical report.

The rapporteur of the text in the Senate was Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP). The congressman added an amendment to the wording to clarify that these new rights of deliverymen, provided for in the proposal, will not characterize the bond, the legal nature of the relationship between company and delivery person.

The text also provides that the company:

provide information about the risk of coronavirus and the necessary precautions to prevent the infection;

make masks and gel alcohol or other sanitizing material available to couriers for personal protection during deliveries;

take the necessary measures to avoid the delivery person’s contact with other people, including the final consumer, during the process of picking up and delivering the products;

allow the delivery person to use the company’s sanitary facilities and guarantee the delivery person’s access to drinking water;

“Priority” adopt internet payment. If this is not possible, take “all precautions” to ensure “minimum contact” between the delivery person and the consumer.

The project also makes it clear that the contract signed between the company and the delivery person must contain the cases of blocking, suspension and exclusion of the employee from the platform.

In case of account exclusion, the project requires prior communication to the worker with the reasons that motivated the decision and at least three working days in advance. The deadline, however, does not apply to cases of threat to the security and integrity of the platform, restaurants and consumers in case of suspected criminal offences.

The bill also provides for a warning for companies that do not comply with the rules. In case of recurrence, there will be payment of an administrative fine in the amount of R$ 5 thousand per offense committed.