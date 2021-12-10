This Wednesday, the 8th, the Senate approved the bill (PL 315/2021), which establishes the obligation of secrecy on the condition of people living with HIV, hepatitis, leprosy or tuberculosis. The text goes to the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Authored by senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), the project makes it mandatory to preserve confidentiality in health and educational services and in workplaces.

Credit: Bulat Silvia/istock Senate approves confidentiality preservation of people with HIV, hepatitis, leprosy and tuberculosis

The health services, public or private, and the operators of private health care plans are obliged to protect the information related to these people, as well as to guarantee the confidentiality of the information that eventually allows the identification of this condition.

The obligation to preserve confidentiality falls on all health professionals and health workers.

Randolfe Rodrigues highlighted that the proposal meets the desire of the national movement of people living with these diseases, which has long wanted the approval of the project, which has been in Congress since 2018.

“We have 920 thousand people living with HIV in Brazil. Almost one million Brazilians are living with HIV. The absence of confidentiality is one of the circumstances that most embarrass people. Today, with advances in science, it is perfectly understandable and it is necessary to be assured, to be guaranteed to these people, the civilizing right, the basic humanitarian right to secrecy”, said the congressman.

Data confidentiality of people with HIV, hepatitis, leprosy and tuberculosis

The law also prohibits the disclosure of data that may identify people who have these diseases in the legal, administrative and public safety spheres, in addition to written and audiovisual media.

Credit: Handemandaci/iStockIn case of non-compliance with the law, the offender may indemnify the victim for moral and material damages

Only professional secrecy can be broken with a court order, for just cause or if there is authorization from the person with the disease. If the person is a minor, the legal guardian’s approval will be required.

In case of non-compliance with the law, the offender may indemnify the victim for moral and material damages, in addition to suffering penalties established in the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), such as warnings and fines. Penalties can be applied double in situations where it is proven that the secrecy was broken with the intention of causing harm or offense to the person with the virus.