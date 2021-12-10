Senate approves extension of payroll exemption until 2023; text goes to sanction

The measure will benefit the 17 sectors that generate the most jobs in Brazil

Alex de Jesus/The Weather/Estadão Content Text provides exemption for the 17 sectors that generate the most jobs in the country



O Senate approved on Thursday, 9 the extension of the payroll exemption for another two years, that is, until the end of 2023. Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The measure will impact the 17 sectors that generate the most jobs in the economy, such as the textile and construction industries, road transport, communication, call center, among others. Together, the categories are responsible for six million vacancies. The model has been in place since 2011 and would run until the end of this year. The extension of the sheet was approved in the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) of the Chamber on the last 17th. This Tuesday, 7th, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), undertook to put the measure to a vote in today’s session after meeting with businessmen benefited by the measure.

In practice, companies can replace the 20% social security contribution on employees’ salaries for a rate on gross revenue, which varies from 1% to 4.5%. The text had the rapporteurship of Senator Veneziano Vital do Rego (MDB-PB), who did not change the document approved by the deputies. The bill is authored by deputy Efraim Filho (DEM-PB). The original text extended the measure until the end of 2026. However, an agreement between the rapporteur of the proposal in the Chamber, delegate Marcelo Freitas (PSL-MG), and the federal government reduced the validity to 2023.