Senate approves IPI exemption for taxi drivers and people with disabilities

The Senate approved the text of a bill that extends for five years the exemption from the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) on the purchase of new cars by taxi drivers and people with disabilities. With this, the benefit will be guaranteed until December 31, 2026.

The vote, however, is not over yet because there is a highlight presented in the plenary and the discussion on the source of compensation for the tax waiver.

President Jair Bolsonaro’s government threatens to veto the exemption if there is no source of funding. In the Chamber, deputies changed the bill to extinguish the PIS and Cofins zero-rate benefit on products used in hospitals and other health service providers.

Parliamentarians calculated a waiver of revenue in the amount of R$1.9 billion per year and therefore approved the compensation. The taxation of products, which can make medicines more expensive, however, was criticized by senators.

There is a highlight presented by the PSDB that eliminates the project’s zero tax rate. The senators will discuss whether to approve this opinion or offer another compensation proposal for the bill. The extension should return to the agenda for final voting next Wednesday (15).