Senate approves IPI exemption for taxi drivers and people with disabilities

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Senate approves IPI exemption for taxi drivers and people with disabilities 7 Views

The Senate approved the text of a bill that extends for five years the exemption from the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) on the purchase of new cars by taxi drivers and people with disabilities. With this, the benefit will be guaranteed until December 31, 2026.

The vote, however, is not over yet because there is a highlight presented in the plenary and the discussion on the source of compensation for the tax waiver.

President Jair Bolsonaro’s government threatens to veto the exemption if there is no source of funding. In the Chamber, deputies changed the bill to extinguish the PIS and Cofins zero-rate benefit on products used in hospitals and other health service providers.

Parliamentarians calculated a waiver of revenue in the amount of R$1.9 billion per year and therefore approved the compensation. The taxation of products, which can make medicines more expensive, however, was criticized by senators.

There is a highlight presented by the PSDB that eliminates the project’s zero tax rate. The senators will discuss whether to approve this opinion or offer another compensation proposal for the bill. The extension should return to the agenda for final voting next Wednesday (15).

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Meta, former Facebook, launches its crypto Novi wallet on WhatsApp

This integration with WhatsApp takes place six weeks after the company launched a pilot program …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved