Senate approves payroll exemption until 2023 – News

The Senate approved this Thursday afternoon (9) the bill that extends the exemption from the payroll of 17 sectors of the economy for another two years. The rapporteur, Senator Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB), presented two opinions for the approval of the matter without any changes. The rejection of the suggestions sends the text straight to presidential approval and prevents the proposal from having to return to the Chamber of Deputies. There is an urgent need for the approval and sanction of the text, as the period for exemption from these sectors ends at the end of this year.

Veneziano presented a second version of the report this afternoon. In it, he rejects the seven amendment suggestions made by the senators. However, for the amendment presented by the leader of PL (Liberal Party), Carlos Portinho (RJ), the rapporteur suggests and commits to the presentation of a parallel project to meet the demand. The proposed change made by Portinho provides for the reinclusion of sectors of the naval industry that benefited from the payroll tax exemption between 2013 and 2018.

In both reports, Veneziano stated that he had not observed any problems regarding the constitutionality and legality of the project. “In relation to the financial and budgetary impacts, we understand that the incentives provided for in the project have existed for years and do not represent a relevant innovation in the legal system. Therefore, in a nutshell, the proposition only maintains the exemptions from the same sectors, extending them for more two years,” he stressed.

Regarding the merits, the senator said in the report that, “after the increase in vaccination against Covid-19 and the consequent reduction in the average number of new cases, the economic recovery imposes fiscal stimuli and the extension (or maintenance) of existing ones “. He stressed that “the exemption proposed in this project is historically included in our organization and, with the approval of this house, it will continue to serve the same sectors”.

Veneziano spoke about the scenario of high unemployment rates. He stated that “the non-extension of the payroll tax exemption would create obstacles to the resumption of jobs, by increasing the costs of hiring labor in various sectors that, currently, can choose to pay social security contributions on gross revenue, instead of incidence of the employer’s social security contribution on the payroll”.

The bill provided for the exemption of sectors until 2026, but there was a change in the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice) of the Chamber to avoid the federal government’s veto, which feared greater losses in revenue. The deadline, then, was reduced to 2023. The article provides that the 17 sectors in question pay the social security contribution of workers on earnings at a rate of 1% to 4.5%, and not 20% on wages.

The project relieves the sheet in 17 sectors, namely: footwear, call center, communication, confection/clothing, civil construction, construction companies, leather, manufacturing of vehicles and bodywork, machinery, animal protein, textile, IT (information technology ), communication technologies, integrated circuit design, subway-railway passenger transport, collective road transport and road freight transport.

In the report, Veneziano stated that, as the project eases charges that increase expenses by companies, especially those that use a large volume of labor, it may raise the possibility of increasing the number of benefited sectors. However, for him, the expansion would require more studies to determine the activities that should be attended to with the exemption, as well as the impact of the measure, and this would delay the approval of the matter.

“Given the urgency of time and the need for urgent approval of the measure under analysis, it seems more appropriate to present an autonomous bill that allows for the inclusion of other productive activities to be covered by the same benefit and which, undoubtedly, are also justified,” he declared. The senator has already commented on the possibility of including this increase in the number of sectors in the tax reform bill, which is in the CCJ of the Senate.

Veneziano stated that he is not unaware of the difficulties faced by other sectors (citing air transport, hotels and tourism) and pledged to present, soon, a proposal to help other segments.