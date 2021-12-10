Senate approves payroll exemption until 2023; text goes to sanction | Policy

On Thursday (9), the Senate approved the bill that extends, until 2023, the exemption from the payroll of companies in the 17 sectors of the economy that generate the most jobs in the country.

The vote was the last stage of the bill’s processing in Congress. The text now goes to the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The exemption allows companies to replace the social security contribution, of 20% on employees’ salaries, for a rate on gross revenue, which varies from 1% to 4.5%.

The project covers the textile, footwear, machinery and equipment, animal protein, civil construction, communication and road transport sectors, among others.

The government leader in Congress, Eduardo Gomes (MDB-TO), stated that the 17 sectors impacted by the proposal employ, directly and indirectly, around 10 million people.

“[São] 17 sectors that employ around 6 million workers directly, but the expansion of their action is much greater, reaching almost 10 million jobs. It is the third time that the government extends and this measure is essential to sustain vacancies and, mainly, in the economic issue, the movement of these strategic sectors”, he pointed out.

Gomes said there is no “doubt” that President Jair Bolsonaro will sanction the proposal and pointed out that this will be the third time that the Planalto extends the payroll tax exemption.

“I have no doubts because for the support in the House, there was a movement from the benches, summoning all the parties. It is a moment to help the economy, maintain jobs and the government, every time it has been provoked to take actions in this regard, the did,” said the leader.

Payroll Exemption

The rapporteur of the matter in the Senate, Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB), said that the text reaches 8 million jobs.

The senator, who is the vice president of the House, did not change any point in the text that came from the Chamber – and with that, the matter could go directly to sanction.

“Maybe it could be something we could have her [desoneração] permanently. Amidst a scenario of a tax system in which we are, over a few years, decades. The idea of ​​slowing down, easing the burden that falls on various sectors of our economy, is an initiative that we could not particularly lose sight of in the current context,” said Veneziano.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), praised the approval of the proposal.

“A very important project for the country, which refers to the form of taxation of 17 sectors, whose high employability recommends this treatment. Therefore, a much-desired extension for the maintenance of economic activities that are absolutely essential for the generation of employment,” he declared.

A 1991 law determines that companies pay, on a monthly basis, an amount corresponding to 20% of all remuneration paid to their employees with or without a formal contract. This money that the government collects goes to the areas of social security – social security, social assistance and health.

With the project, companies are authorized to replace this payment with a tax on gross revenue, at a rate between 1% and 4.5%.

The text was approved by the Chamber of Deputies on November 17 and, since then, awaits analysis by the senators.

the president of the senate decided that the text would be voted directly on the plenary, that is, without the need to go through commissions.

The exemption would end in 2020, and the National Congress approved the extension until the end of 2021.

President Jair Bolsonaro even vetoed the extension, but the National Congress overturned the veto and, in practice, extended the exemption until the end of 2021.