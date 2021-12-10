Senate brings accused of financial pyramid with Bitcoin to discuss regulation of cryptocurrencies in Brazil

Soon after Senator Maria Eliza (MDB/RO) expressed great concern about scams and bankruptcies in the cryptocurrency market during the session of the Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) this Thursday morning (09), the word was passed to Antonio Neto Ais , owner of the company Brascompany

The alleged company is accused of a financial pyramid by the creator of the analysis house Suno Research, Tiago Reis. According to Reis, the strongest indication of this is that the company would force customers to keep the deposited bitcoins for a year until they can make the first withdrawal.

Along with representatives of the Central Bank, Coaf (Council for the Control of Financial Activities), the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), Ais was introduced as a blockchain specialist.

Antonio is cited in at least 20 actions in the Court of Justice of Paraíba, one of them being conducted by the Public Defender’s Office.

In January of this year, Anbima (Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Markets Entities) issued a note stating that Braiscompany lied when saying that it had a seal of the entity. A short time before, the company was even expelled from the program Batalha de Startups, on Record News.

Antonio Neto Ais and his wife Fabricia Ais are identified as part of the group of leaders of the D9 Club, a ponzi scheme set up by owner Danilo Vunjão Santana Gouveia, accused of carrying out a R$ 200 million coup and harming thousands of people.

The appointed blockchain specialist spoke about the importance of exchanges having transparency when reporting liquidity to government agencies and even rehearsed a class on liquidity and backing.

At the end, he opened the invitation: “I place my company, Braiscompany, at your disposal to help regulate this market”

