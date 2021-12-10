Senator says food was for the cabinet and advocates end of fluff

× Photo: Edilson Rodrigues/Senate Agency

Chiquinho Feitosa, who took over the vacancy of Tasso Jereissati in the Senate last month and has already spent BRL 4,508.20 of the parliamentary quota with meals only, contacted the antagonist to say that meals paid for with public money were for him and for advisers to his cabinet.

As we showed earlier, only in a Portuguese restaurant, the new senator spent BRL 3,136.20 in November. She denies having been to the restaurant.

“These lunches are all with the staff, with my advisors, discussing issues of interest to my parliamentary performance, my work as a senator. The habit of working at lunchtime, exchanging ideas with the team and fulfilling my obligation, in keeping with my senior senator, makes me always meet with the cabinet team at lunchtime. I’ve never been to the Manoelzinho restaurant, I’ve never set foot, I don’t know, I’ve never been there, I don’t even know where it is.”

The senator said that these expenses with meals were “exclusively for food”, no drinks. On the 4th, however, the day after his inauguration, there are 20 soft drinks on the invoice reimbursed by the Senate.

About the time of issuance of one of the invoices being 8:22 (in the morning), he claimed that “we would order the purchase, the office would order the purchase and, the next day or any time, during office hours, they would order payment and issue the invoice”.

“It’s weird the time, really. But that was exactly why. This was handled by the secretary, then she had to pay, anyway.”

the antagonist he asked if the senator considers a bill of more than R$1,000 worth of meals to be “quiet”, even for the team, paid with public money, especially in an economic moment like the current one. In responding, the senator pleaded for an end to fluff—a jackpot every congressman is entitled to use every month with almost anything you can imagine.

“I think that this compensation amount should no longer exist. If it’s a reason for criticism, if it’s a reason why it shouldn’t be used, it shouldn’t exist, it shouldn’t even exist.”

Chiquinho, a businessman who, in 2014, declared assets of R$5.6 million to the TSE, amended that, during these lunches, “sent to buy simple food” and added that “the prices of things around here [em Brasília]” are higher than in his state, Ceará.

“If I make a lunch for 10 people, you will agree with me that a thousand and something (real)… All these lunches were for a group of at least 10 people, in a working lunch. It’s not about fancy food. With conditions or without conditions, I am a person who does not have any sophistication in my coexistence as a person. I’ll buy simple food. But you know the price of the dish you ask for [em Brasília].”

About the BRL 14.2 thousand paid, also via fluff, in November, to a company for “legislative advisory services”, Chiquinho said that he is an advisor who has been working in Tasso Jereissati’s office since 2015 and, therefore, “It’s not something now”.

