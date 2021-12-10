Serasa Limpa Name is extended until the 20th

Special opportunity for those who want to pay off their debts with discounts of up to 99% is extended by Serasa.

O Serasa Limpa Fair Name offers up to 99% discount for anyone wanting to renegotiate outstanding debts with dozens of partner companies. The campaign was scheduled to end on the 6th, but was extended until December 20th and must serve more consumers.

Anyone interested in renegotiating and paying off debts at a discount can do this without leaving their home, on one of Serasa’s digital channels or over the phone. Those who prefer face-to-face service can go to one of the more than 7,000 post offices throughout Brazil.

In October, the last Delinquency and Debt Renegotiation Map in the country showed that 63.4 million Brazilians were in default. The number represents the biggest high of the year and the highest level since July 2020.

How to renegotiate debts

Interested parties can choose one of the channels of Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome to find out about the available conditions. See what they are:

Serasa application (Android and iOS);

Website www.serasa.com.br/limpa-nome-online;

WhatsApp (11) 99575-2096;

Telephone 0800 591 1222;

In person, at post offices.

Step by step to negotiate debts by application: