Serie B champion Botafogo returns provocation made by the relegated Grêmio: ‘It’s still Thursday, but we wish you a good second in advance’ | Botafogo

Serie B champion Botafogo returns provocation made by the relegated Grêmio: 'It's still Thursday, but we wish you a good second in advance'

fans of BotafogoVitor Silva / Botafogo

Published 12/10/2021 10:28 AM

Rio – Current champion of Serie B, Botafogo did not let Grêmio’s relegation go unnoticed and countered the provocation they suffered from the club in the 2020 edition of the Brasileirão. This Thursday night, Alvinegro made a post, without mentioning the rival, causing the fact that the team was relegated for the third time.

“Today is still Thursday, but we wish you a good Monday in advance”, wrote Botafogo on a social network.

In the last edition of the championship, Grêmio had provoked the already relegated Botafogo, after beating Glorioso at Estádio Nilton Santos by 5 x 1. At the time, Tricolor wished a “Good second everyone” on social networks after the match.

The Vice President of Botafogo, Vinicius Assumpção also joined in the joke and provoked: “As the ‘philosopher’ said: Nothing with one day after another.”

