Shark is clicked snapping a diver’s hand: ‘Adrenaline’

Underwater photographer and videomaker Tanner Mansell, 29, from Florida (USA), recorded the exact moment when a reef shark snaps into the right hand of his diver friend Chang Sien Chin, from Australia. The two were in the Caribbean swimming in Nassau, Bahamas, surrounded by other sharks.

Although it looked frightening to be bitten by a shark, his friend was protected with a “shark armor”, a metallic glove that prevents damage from the marine animal’s teeth. The diver pulled his arm from the shark’s mouth, a moment recorded by Tanner and posted on his Instagram in late November.

Mansell, on the other hand, did not wear gloves and commented on what drives him to pursue adventures like these in his daily life.

“I wasn’t wearing any chain mail. I was unprotected, however, that’s what makes these moments fun for me,” said the photographer in an interview with The Sun. impactful”.

Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Even just 1.5 meters away from the shark that bit the diver, he didn’t suffer any attacks. The two had bait boxes at the dive site, which attracted the 20 or so sharks to their surroundings in search of easy food — and they, surprising clicks.

The photographer, who started diving and fishing as a child, says he doesn’t think about other things when he’s at sea: “I love being with the sharks. All your problems disappear, it’s just you and them.”

“The first time I swam with sharks I had never felt like this in a moment, at peace with the world and realized I had to find a way to do this for the rest of my life. I turned it into my career,” he concluded.

See these and more photos of Mansell: