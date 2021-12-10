Simone shows images of dinner at Simaria’s house: ‘Rich thing’

Simone, 37, who is paired with Simaria, showed a moment of intimacy with her sister. The sertaneja recorded a dinner at her house and joked. According to her, the entire decoration is “rich thing”.

In a video posted on her YouTube channel, Simone said she was getting ready to go to her sister’s house for dinner. “Today there’s going to be dinner at Simaria’s house. I’m going to line up a ball there. He likes to eat just like me. It’s going to be fun for sure,” she began.

Upon arriving at the condominium, the sertaneja said that she was stopped at around 10 pm and arrived late for having been gossiping with Carlinhos Maia. “We made it in 20 minutes, but we did it in 1:30 am from so much knitting,” he said.

Then Simone entered her sister’s house and showed her the rooms in the house. While filming the kitchen, she showed several cooks, in uniform, preparing dinner.

“Boy, look here. Rich stuff. Look, there aren’t any such things at home. It’s rice, beans, farofa and barbecue. Look how fancy! Can you eat now?”, joked Simone.

The countryman filmed a series of dishes mounted on a bench. Afterwards, she commented that she wants to eat her meals. “I’m going to eat. Dinner was at 8 pm, but so far nothing,” said Simone.

At another time, the singer jokes about eating dinner standing up. “I thought dinner was served at the table,” said Simone, who asks the name of the meal being served and cannot understand the name. “I think it’s cassava with meat. Rich stuff. Thirty cooks and they all do the same thing,” she said.