Simone Tebet: ‘The MDB does not forget what the PT did last summer, but it will dialogue’ – Politics

BRASILIA – The senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), the MDB’s pre-candidate for the presidency, stated that the party “will not forget what the PT did last summer”, but admitted dialogue with the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. With harsher criticism to Jair Bolsonaro, Simone preached the union of the third way, in 2022, to remove the president from the second round.

Simone did not spare, however, the former judge of Lava Jato Sergio Moro, which has attracted former Bolsonaro allies and appeared in some polls with double-digit voting intentions. “Brazil no longer has time for adventures, for taking risks, and it can no longer join this wave of experimentation,” said the pre-candidate to Estadão/Political Broadcast, in a reference to Moro, who was also Minister of Justice.

In this interview, Simone acknowledged the MDB’s mistakes and stated that the definition of the 2022 elections will not be made by the party chiefs, but by the base in the municipalities. For her, the subtitle will only have unity if it insists on its own candidacy. “The Centrão only became the Centrão when the MDB no longer had the strength it had to be the balance sheet in a government”, he observed.

The main excerpts from the interview are as follows:

The biggest challenge of the pre-campaign is to convince you that you are not a candidate for vice-presidential?

The biggest challenge is to make myself known. I have already made it clear to the party that I will not give up my convictions, regardless of whether I win the vote. I need to tell politics what the woman thinks. It’s pretty clear to my party that I don’t have a plan B.

Is the MDB committed to your candidacy until the end?

It’s a matter of survival for the MDB. The only way to unite the party is to launch your own candidacy. My candidacy was not wanted by me, it was requested by the party and it came from the grassroots. The chiefs command, but they never command in dissonance with the ground. The application itself is for real. It’s not a joke.

The space that the MDB had before has been occupied by the Centrão. How can the party regain its prominence?

The Centrão only became the Centrão when the MDB no longer had the strength it had to be the balance sheet in a government. We made many mistakes, the chiefs got into the mud, but the MDB never indicated a candidate for president. It supported Lula, who is on the left, and the PSDB, which is on the right. Without the MDB, they would not govern the country. The majority of the MDB went to government out of a conviction of the role that a great party plays in any democracy. When the biggest party weakens, you make room for authoritarianism and extremism.

Both times you ran for the Senate presidency, the party chose other candidates. Will the soap opera be repeated now?

The first time, I went to a dispute and lost to an emedebist (Renan Calheiros), who, I may not like, but has a history. In this last one, when the amendments, the RP9, were included in the process, I wasn’t just betrayed by the MDB… How many colleagues said they were going to vote for me and didn’t vote? I cannot impute my defeat to the MDB.

How will the party deal with regional platforms that support President Jair Bolsonaro?

Now it’s time to put the block out on the street. This is the start, it’s not the finish, there’s a long walk ahead. This unanimity nobody had, not even Ulysses. But the unity of the party we will conquer along the way and it will go through popular support. In polarization, the MDB is not interested in either being on Bolsonaro’s platform or being on Lula’s platform. Whoever supports brings with them the rejection of these candidates and I don’t have rejection.

Former president Michel Temer said that you would be a good deputy to João Doria, from the PSDB. Is an alliance possible?

President Michel Temer, whom I respect a lot, doesn’t know how my candidacy was built. I waived an electoral process for re-election in the Senate. I came to be a candidate after a lot of conversation, dialogue with the party and a process of internalizing this idea. From that, I jumped in headfirst. I put myself as a candidate and I only have plan A. I hope no one says that I can be a good runner because I’m a woman.

Isn’t the articulation of MDB chiefs with former president Lula an attempt to go back to the past?

Politics is the art of dialoguing, we have to talk to everyone even to say no. We have to talk to say that we do not agree that Brazil will return to that cloudy past with wrong conduct. The economic chaos we are experiencing today is still a consequence of Rousseff’s management mistakes. It is obvious that he went from there to an even less capable president and that, at the time of the pandemic, he abandoned the country to his own devices. We cannot forget what the PT did last summer, but that doesn’t stop us from dialoguing with anyone. Dialogue is the art of seeking consensus.

What is the responsibility of the third way in the face of a concrete possibility of a second round between President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Lula?

I do not consider this possibility. The democratic center must offer the country hope. We cannot depend on the leader of the past, who disenchanted a good part of the Brazilian population because of what he failed to do and because of the mistakes he made. But, above all, we have to have an option for the country that is not the present one, the current president.

Do you put Bolsonaro and Lula on the same ruler? Are two extremes the same?

The only thing different is that one is a Democrat and the other is not. I have to recognize that the left in Brazil today is democratic, made the transition and never threatened the institutions. But that’s the only thing they differ. The two do not represent what Brazil needs.

Is a single application in the third way possible or is this group already split?

This bottleneck will happen naturally. It’s not an account of who is better at polls. You have to do a general math: who is able to take Bolsonaro out of the second round? Nobody can put that possibility at risk.

The president of the MDB, Baleia Rossi, spoke against “made heroes”. Is former minister Sérgio Moro a fabricated hero?

I don’t want to talk about other candidates, I want to talk about the profile that is necessary to administer the country. Brazil no longer has time for adventures, for taking risks, and it can no longer join this wave of experimentation. The population knows they can no longer take chances. Hence, I understand that the candidate has to show administrative experience.

Can’t the third way end up falling into the trap of an “adventurer”?

I really believe in the coherence and sensitivity of public officials in the country. We all know the importance of the moment we are living. Either we put the Country project in front of the party project or we are all going to die embraced, drowned.

Which parties do you want to talk to? Is anyone banned?

Let’s talk to the democratic center. There is no dialogue when the other does not want to listen. So, I don’t see how to dialogue with Bolsonaro because he is the only one I understand not to be a Democrat in this process.

You defended a cash transfer program with an exit door. Is the proposal to increase the value? Give another name?

The last thing the population needs is a government that changes its name to take over a program that is not its own. The program kills hunger, helps people and circulates money in the local economy. Money has and is already allocated. It is possible to work with the R$ 400, but it is necessary to put 3 million families in line. The fiscal space we are creating now, for better or for worse, with the PEC dos Precatórios. Insertion into the labor market is essential as an exit door.

What is the effect of Auxílio Brasil for President Jair Bolsonaro in an election year?

Null. He had to remove 20 million families who were receiving emergency aid. Although they say it is a turbocharged value, it was eroded by inflation. And inflation caused by the Bolsonaro government. Every time he speaks, he creates an instability that slows down private investment, the dollar rises, inflation rises and the population becomes indebted. The crisis has a name and a surname: Jair Messias Bolsonaro.

Will it be possible to campaign talking about fiscal austerity and spending cuts?

Yes. The population needs to understand that the banner of social responsibility does not belong to the left, it belongs to any of us, but we need legal security. I’m not in favor of locking the vault, I’m in favor of rearranging revenue in a tax reform.

The spending ceiling was the country’s main fiscal anchor and is now being changed. Does the rule need to be revised?

The roof needs to be maintained as long as we have fat to burn. I can’t talk about another labor and social security reform before carrying out the tax reform and an administrative reform, which is not the one that is currently there. We don’t have to ruin the stability of the civil servant. What we have to do is regulate the law for periodic performance appraisal.

Did the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), also a pre-candidate, surrender to the government in the slicing up of the PEC dos Precatórios?

He surrendered to himself and to Lira. What was at stake there is this year’s resource, opening fiscal space for this year and next year. And we know what to pay by the end of the year here for a budget that we don’t know. That’s why I needed fiscal space.

Is a festival of amendments coming into the electoral game inevitable now?

The Sliced ​​Precatório PEC could be the end of representative democracy as we know it. It is semi-presidentialism implanted in the worst possible way. It is for the president to be held hostage by the National Congress, by a Centrão that places its parochial interests above the country. If one congressman continues to receive more than another, this Centrão will all come back in 2022.

After Covid’s CPI and several resistances, is the government able to approve anything else in the Senate?

With a qualified quorum, such as a PEC, hardly, especially in an election year. If Bolsonaro comes with an important proposal for the country, he has unanimity, but everything comes with illegitimate lobbying or he accepts the illegitimate lobby of the Chamber. The agenda is made by the Executive, but the government has no agenda. The only thing he does is think about election.

You said that your first ad will be for the Ministry of Planning. If he wins the election, who will this minister be?

I know what I want from public policy. Now I want people who can turn our idea into practice and possible projects. It has to be a plan that has goals and programs to be completed now, others in 20 years and others in 30 years. It is not the Economy Minister who does this. After the projects, the economist comes in to say what Brazil supports. I’m a moderate liberal. I am in favor of privatization, but I have questions regarding Petrobras and I do not agree with privatization of public banks.