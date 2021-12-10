Six-year-old son of Tierry undergoes surgery after having his foot amputated · TV News

Six-year-old Adriel, son of singer Tierry with influencer Lorena Allveis, underwent repair surgery after having one of his feet amputated. This Thursday (9), the singer said, on Instagram, that the boy is fine and continues with physiotherapy sessions to continue with the treatment. Lorena also confirmed the information through social networks.

“Dido is a wonderful child, very loved and very resilient”, summarized the boyfriend of Gabi Martins, without giving further details on the matter, after one of his followers questioned him.

The boy’s mother told the Stories that Adriel had to amputate one of his feet four years ago. Since then, he has undergone two repair surgeries: one in 2020, and one now.

“Anyway, everything worked out right in the surgery, now it’s practically recovering from scratch once more. But with God, everything is possible and I’m here firmly. But you know how it works, right?”, she began. “I cry every day asking God for everything to be fine soon. 100% focused on that. But now, everything is fine and everything is back to normal and I’m coming back more”, he added.

Later, Lorena returned to social media to lament the attacks she suffered after reporting her son’s surgery. According to the influencer, she was accused of using the boy’s image to get along on the internet.

“I don’t pretend to be famous. I’m not famous, I don’t have a fan club, I don’t have anything. Leave me alone. That’s all. I don’t attack anyone. That’s why I don’t post anything. I explained basically what happened. […] Stop connecting my life with other people’s. He [Tierry] he’s Adriel’s father, I’m a mother and that’s it. What has to be resolved is resolved,” he said.