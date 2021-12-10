Skeleton with 13 Nails Indicates Roman Crucifixion in England

Archeologists from England found it in 2017, in the small village of Fenstanton, a Roman cemetery filled with the remains of people who lived in the fourth century BC. One of the skeletons, however, carried a detail that almost went unnoticed: a nail driven into the heel, making it the only example of Roman crucifixion discovered in British territory, as concluded by the researchers. He was found surrounded by 12 nails, but only a bone wash later revealed the 13th.

It is speculated that the find is the most preserved in the world when it comes to the excruciating death penalty used in Ancient Rome. According to an analysis made by archaeologists, the skeleton is male and would have been between 25 and 35 years old when he died, around 360 to 130 BC.

“The combination of good preservation and the nail being left in the bone allowed me to examine this almost unique example when so many thousands were lost,” said Dr. Corinne Duhig, an osteoarcheologist at the University of Cambridge, in an interview on the institution’s website. “This shows that even the inhabitants of this small settlement on the edge of the Empire could not avoid the most barbaric punishment in Rome.”

In the same place where they found the man, called Skeleton 4926 by the researchers, the remains of 40 adults and five children were found. Many of them showed signs of poor health, including dental disease, malaria and physical injuries such as fractures.

Skeleton 4926 may be the most preserved example of a crucifixion. Image: Disclosure/Albion Archeology

The cemetery is located on land where a milk bottling factory used to be. Skeleton 4926 was buried next to twelve iron nails and a wooden structure, which could be a coffin, a kind of coffin used at the time, in which his body may have been placed after being removed from the cross.

The remains also showed signs of trauma before death, such as infection or inflammation in the legs. This indicates that he may have been tied up or chained. The nail in the heel, in turn, was only discovered in the laboratory, when the bones were washed. They also found a smaller hole near the main one, suggesting an initial failed attempt to nail it to the cross.

As is known, crucifixion was a common punishment in ancient Rome, but the evidence is rare, as nails were not always used for the practice. Typically, torturers would tie the victim to a crossbar. Furthermore, it was standard not to give formal burials to the dead subjected to this penalty. Nails, when used, could be reused as amulets or discarded.

The full results of the excavation, led by David Ingham of Albion Archeology, are not expected to be formally published until next year. The first details were published on the official website of the University of Cambridge and in the British Archeology magazine.

Cambridgeshire County Council, of which Fenstanton Village forms part, plans to organize an exhibition of the remains. “Burial practices are many and varied in the Roman period. Evidence of mutilation before or after death are seen occasionally, but never a crucifixion,” said Kasia Gdaniec of the Council’s Historic Environment Team.

Roman cemetery was found during excavations in a small English village Image: Disclosure/Albion Archeology

In addition to human remains, archaeologists have discovered a number of Roman artifacts, including enameled brooches, coins, decorated pottery and even animal bones that indicate butchery methods.

All of this, together with a large building and a courtyard, points to the ancient existence of a Roman settlement with signs of commerce and wealth. One of the hypotheses is that the place would have been used as a stopping point for travelers along the road.