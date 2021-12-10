Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 suffers from heat and Exynos 2200 should not stand out

Raju Singh 5 hours ago

The keyword for powerful Android smartphones in 2022 should still be “hot”. This is what the informant Ice Universe believes in a series of posts on Twitter regarding inside information about next-generation platforms.

That’s because new high-end processors, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, recently announced by Qualcomm, can have really bad ARM architecture, he says. Neither this nor the Exynos 2200 or the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 should see a significant improvement in performance and power consumption. And overheating problems should follow.

He also says that maybe only in Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that problems can be solved, with the adoption of the Nuvia architecture.

Meanwhile, Samsung processors are likely to follow in the usher if the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has an improved Adreno 740. Thus, the Exynos 2300 may face difficulties even if it uses an mRDNA3 GPU.

The insider was still pessimistic about the Exynos 2200, which should be inferior to the new Qualcomm solution, whose bet on AMD graphics will not make such a marked evolution in relation to the competitor.

