Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 suffers from heat and Exynos 2200 should not stand out

The keyword for powerful Android smartphones in 2022 should still be “hot”. This is what the informant Ice Universe believes in a series of posts on Twitter regarding inside information about next-generation platforms.

That’s because new high-end processors, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, recently announced by Qualcomm, can have really bad ARM architecture, he says. Neither this nor the Exynos 2200 or the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 should see a significant improvement in performance and power consumption. And overheating problems should follow.