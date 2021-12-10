This Thursday morning (9), Fabricio Battaglini, reporter of More you, was live on 25 de Março, known as the popular street in São Paulo. The journalist went to show cheap gifts sold in the region during the Christmas period.

At one point, Fabrício exhibited a blue cap made of nylon for women to wear at bedtime, as the material manages to prevent frizz in the hair. “God forbid and keep. Don’t do that, for God’s sake don’t wear that cap to sleep”, reacted Ana Maria Braga.

Advertising Unable to load ad

“This way I’m leaving, you’re ruining my presents”, joked the professional, threatening to leave. “Put your cap on, let me see. You’re sending the girl to sleep with this thing over there, put it on!”asked the communicator, bursting into laughter.

“Wow, swear you’ll do this to me? Do you know what they said? ‘If the girl is single she sleeps with her cap, if not, she doesn’t sleep’”, joked Battaglini. “So put it there for me to see how you’re going to wake up”, insisted the blonde.

“Well, so I don’t become a meme, we got a volunteer here. Please, Ana would like me to test it, but I don’t have frizz, for obvious reasons, so could you test it here for me, please?”, questioned Fabrício, having the request granted by a woman who was in the region.