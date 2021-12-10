Sonic 2 wins first trailer at The Game Awards; watch here

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Sonic 2 wins first trailer at The Game Awards; watch here 6 Views

The film Sonic 2 had the first trailer released this Thursday (9). The launch took place during the event The Game Awards. Watch the video above.

In the video, the antagonist Knuckles, voiced by Idris Elba, was introduced as the helper of Dr. Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey.

Sonic 2 will have voices of Elba, Ben Schwartz, Carrey, James Marsden, Natasha Rothwell.

Check out the official synopsis:

“After staying in Green Hills, Sonic wants to prove he has what it takes to be a real hero. His test will come with the return of Dr. Robotnik, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, looking for an emerald with the power of destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own co-star, Tails, and together they will embark on a journey across the world to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”.

Directed by Jeff Fowler, Sonic 2 has a premiere scheduled for April 7, 2022.

Sonic: The Movie proved a box office hit last year, as one of the last releases in theaters before the pandemic escalated. The movie earned almost $320 million around the world.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Mileide does not convince as a ‘friend of the people’ and is eliminated from A Fazenda 13 · TV News

Mileide Mihaile was eliminated from A Fazenda 13 at dawn this Friday (10). The digital …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved