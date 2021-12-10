Sonic 2 wins first trailer at The Game Awards; watch here

The film Sonic 2 had the first trailer released this Thursday (9). The launch took place during the event The Game Awards. Watch the video above.

In the video, the antagonist Knuckles, voiced by Idris Elba, was introduced as the helper of Dr. Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey.

Sonic 2 will have voices of Elba, Ben Schwartz, Carrey, James Marsden, Natasha Rothwell.

Check out the official synopsis:

“After staying in Green Hills, Sonic wants to prove he has what it takes to be a real hero. His test will come with the return of Dr. Robotnik, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, looking for an emerald with the power of destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own co-star, Tails, and together they will embark on a journey across the world to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”.

Directed by Jeff Fowler, Sonic 2 has a premiere scheduled for April 7, 2022.

Sonic: The Movie proved a box office hit last year, as one of the last releases in theaters before the pandemic escalated. The movie earned almost $320 million around the world.

