South Africa Sees Fewer Serious Omicron Diseases

by Tim Cocks

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Early hospital data from South Africa show that less than a third of patients admitted with Covid-19 during the latest wave linked to the Ômicron variant are suffering serious illness compared with two-thirds of the early stages of the last two waves .

Data released by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) for Tshwane, the metropolitan area that includes Pretoria and where the first possible outbreak of Ômicron occurred, showed 1,633 admissions of Covid-19 to public and private hospitals between Nov. 14 and Nov. 8 December.

Of these, 31% were severe cases, defined as those in which patients required oxygen or mechanical ventilation, compared with 66% at the start of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and 67% in the initial weeks of the first.

South African scientists raised the alarm about Ômicron late last month when they realized it has an abnormally large number of mutations, especially in the Spike protein the virus uses to enter human cells.

Since then, they have been urgently trying to understand whether the mutations make Ômicron more transmissible or more severe, and to what extent they might help weaken the protection provided by vaccines or by previous illnesses resulting from Covid-19.

The NICD warned that the study has some inherent limitations, ones that have not yet been seen by other scientists, and that severe cases could increase as the fourth wave spreads.

