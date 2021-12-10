Soy closes Thursday with a slight rise in Chicago after warm USDA and prices…

Thursday (9) ended with prices rising slightly in the soybean market on the Chicago Board of Trade. The most traded positions ended the day with gains of 2.25 to 3.50 points in the main contracts. Thus, January closed the business with US$ 12.64 and May with US$ 12.78 per bushel. The day was for data renewal, however, which had a limited impact on the movement of quotations in the North American futures market.

In the morning, Conab (National Supply Company) brought its new survey of the grain harvest reviewing Brazilian soybean production from 142.01 to 142.79 million tons. Likewise, it raised the forecast for exports to 90.67 million tons and reduced ending stocks from 9.3 to 5.29 million.

This Thursday afternoon, the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) brought to the market its new monthly supply and demand bulletin with few changes. US ending stocks 2021/22 were maintained, as well as soybean exports and crushing. Likewise, the estimates for the crops in South America also remained unchanged – which were a point of attention for traders for this report – with 144 million tons for Brazil and 49.5 million for Argentina.

On the other hand, China’s harvest was revised downwards, from 19 to 16.4 million tons, also promoting a lower estimate for the ending stocks of the Asian nation, but without affecting imports – still projected at 100 million tons for the 2021/22 business year.

USDA December – Soybeans

As analysts and market consultants explained, the report was considered neutral by traders – which is quite common for the December bulletin – and the focus soon shifts to the climate in South America. Conditions still inspire some concern, however, forecasts indicate some improvement for southern Brazil and Argentina as of December 12th.

After at least 15 days without significant rain, weather conditions in southern Brazil, especially in Rio Grande do Sul, could improve rapidly next week. According to the predictions of the Cosmo model, by the National Institute of Meteorology, between the 13th and 14th of December, the entry of a new front should increase cloud formation, breaking the intense dry air mass that has been operating in the region for approximately two weeks. .

However, the system passes very quickly and can maintain the irregularity of rainfall in the regions.

As market consultant Vlamir Brandalizze, from Brandalizze Consulting explained, one of the points that attracts the most attention now is Argentina. “Not even the Argentines believe in a crop of this size (49.5mt) because they suffer from serious problems with inputs and the weather is not helping, and there is still a lot of soy to be planted in Argentina,” he says.

Likewise, the consultant says that it will also be important to monitor the numbers of Chinese production and its stocks, in addition to how all of this should impact soybean purchases in the Asian nation to guarantee its supply. “With this drop in the crop, China will need even more soy than it already needs,” adds Brandalizze.

On the other hand, there is weakness now being registered in soybean meal sales in China, as market analyst Eduardo Vanin of Agrinvest Commodities reports, and a reduction in crushing. “This is due to the pork market, which is still bleeding. Many companies and the largest, listed on the stock exchange, with heavy losses this year and strong indebtedness,” he detailed.

PRICES IN BRAZIL

In Brazil, prices ended Thursday with stability in most of the commercialization centers surveyed by Notícias Agrícolas. In addition to the slight increases observed in Chicago, the dollar rose again against the real and supported the references.

The American currency ended the day with R$ 5.57 and an increase of 0.70%.

Some exceptions, however, occurred both on the negative side and on the positive side for the physical market in the interior of the country. In Cascavel, Paraná, soy ended the day at R$ 153.00, recording a loss of 1.29%, while it rose 0.68% in Rondonópolis, in Mato Grosso, taking the bag to R$ 148.00.

In ports, also stability. Available soybeans closed with an indicative of R$ 168.00 per sack in the port of Paranaguá and R$ 167.00 in Rio Grande. For new crop grain, prices were, respectively, R$ 163.00 and R$ 161.00 per sack. The exception was the port of Santos, where available soybeans dropped 1.84% to R$ 160.00.