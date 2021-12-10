Soy has a Friday morning of stability on the Chicago Stock Exchange, after week…

Soy futures traded on the Chicago Stock Exchange operate with stability this Friday morning (10). After a busy week and new information, the oilseed market is walking sideways, with timid fluctuations that, around 7:25 am (Eastern time), ranged from 0.25 to 1 point in the main contracts.

Thus, the January maturity was worth $12.63 and the May, $12.78 per bushel. The market returns part of the highs registered yesterday, when prices rose again, keeping an eye on the climate in South America and on the concern with the adversities that are observed per hour.

However, in the sequence, traders also observe the improvements that can be registered between the weather conditions from next week, with better rains that could reach the south of Brazil and Argentina.

At the other end, attention is also paid to demand and to recent information brought by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) about a reduction of almost three million tons in the estimate for the soybean harvest in China.

Among derivatives, Friday is up 0.6% for bran futures and down 0.7% for oil on the CBOT. The change in the US biofuels policy puts pressure on oil, but worries the bran sector – already aware of the Argentine scenario – on account of a possible reduction in the crushing of soybeans in the country.

Also pay attention to the oil market, which is testing slight highs, as well as the dollar index, which rose 0.17% near 7:40 am.

See how the market closed this Thursday: