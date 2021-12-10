SP court decides that councilor Janaína Lima should keep her distance from her colleague Cris Monteiro after a fight in the Chamber | São Paulo

The parliamentarians were involved in a fight in the bathroom of the House’s plenary, during the vote on the Municipal Social Security Reform that took place in November (see video below).

The decision was taken by judge José Fernando Steinberg on Monday (7), at the request of Monteiro, and determines that:

Janaína Lima keep a distance of 20 meters from Cris Monteiro;

Prohibition of any form of communication with the victim (Monteiro);

Prohibition to attend the same places as the victim, with the exception of the common work environment, safeguarding the minimum distance determined.

The magistrate said, in the decision, that, “in view of the factual scenario brought up to date, the precautionary measures must be granted, as they will not harm the parties and will bring protection to those who see themselves at risk”. The Public Ministry had already manifested itself in favor of granting the protective measure.

In a statement, Monteiro’s defense said that the measure is effective from the moment Janaína Lima is notified and lasts until the final investigation of the case.

“This decision confirms that the Court recognizes that councilor Cris Monteiro was in fact cowardly attacked by the other member of parliament and ratifies her status as a victim. Furthermore, councilor Cris Monteiro confidently awaits the investigation and processing of all cases filed, either before the Internal Affairs, in the party itself and in the Police-Justice”, says the text.

Janaína Lima’s defense said, in a statement, that the measure was “accepted without Councilor Janaina being able to give her version of the facts. None of her witnesses were even summoned. The decision was based solely and exclusively on a fallacious report. and partial of Councilor Cristina”.

According to the text, the defense will present, this Friday (10), in court, a “report on the dynamics of the facts that will restore the truth to the verified one, being the main counterpoint to the fanciful narrative that will succumb to the evidence to be gathered”. “The images of the City Council of São Paulo are very clear in demonstrating that the intention to attack always came from Councilor Cristina Monteiro. She cornered Councilor Janaína Lima, abruptly led her to a small bathroom, locked the room and assaulted her” , he claims.

“Janaína Lima only acted in self-defense to free herself from her aggressor, who hit her against the wall even though she was aware that she has a serious condition of epilepsy, with a recent history of convulsions in the Chamber’s premises. This measure will be salutary for Councilor Janaína Lima, as the risk of being attacked by her housemate will be ruled out. At the end of the investigations, the truth will prevail,” the statement concludes.

Requests for investigation at the Chamber’s Internal Affairs

Like Cris Monteiro, councilor Janaína Lima also filed, in November, a request for an investigation in the Internal Affairs Unit of the São Paulo City Council against her colleague, for breach of parliamentary decorum. Both are affiliated with the New Party.

In the fight, Cris Monteiro said that she was pushed against the wall by her party colleague and grabbed by the neck, being strangled until she fell to the ground. Janaína Lima rebutted the accusations and stated that she acted only in self-defense (see video below).

In the representation this Friday (19), Janaína stated that “the action is accompanied by a copy of the criminal representation against her, filed with the First Police District of São Paulo”.

The congressman also set up the office of lawyer Antônio Cláudio Mariz de Oliveira to deal with her defense in two cases: the internal one, at the Internal Affairs Unit, and also the criminal one, at the Civil Police.

Cris Monteiro had already called the Internal Affairs Office against Janaína and asked that “the appropriate and applicable disciplinary measures be taken, as a priority, to the measure of loss of mandate or, alternatively, the temporary suspension of mandate” of her colleague.

With the representations opened in the Internal Affairs, Cris Monteiro and Janaína Lima began to be investigated for mutual aggression.

After registering the request for investigation, the inspector of the House, councilor Gilberto Nascimento (PSC), will designate a rapporteur for the case next week. The rapporteur, in turn, will produce an opinion on the episode and suggest what type of punishment should be applied to the two councilors.

The president of the Chamber, councilor Milton Leite (DEM), had granted a period of three days for the councilors to present representations against each other in the Internal Affairs Unit.

Milton Leite’s deadline expired this Friday (19). Parties such as PT and PSOL have publicly defended that the two parliamentarians be investigated in the Internal Affairs Unit and suffer some kind of punishment on account of the fight.

“The PT does not accept any type of aggression in Parliament. But we have to take responsibility. I don’t see a reason for impeachment, but there has to be at least a suspension of the mandate, with a cut in salaries, so that cases like this don’t happen again”, declared the deputy leader of the PT at the House, councilor Senival Moura.

The PSOL group of councilors also issued a joint statement on Wednesday (17) in which “it repudiates any type of violence and expresses the need for the case to be investigated as quickly as possible by the Casa’s Internal Affairs Unit.”

“After investigation of the case by the appropriate instances, punishments must be taken so that cases like this do not recur,” declared the PSOL, which has six councilors among the 55 members of the House.

PSDB leader Xexéu Tripoli also spoke in a statement and stated that the party councilors “repudiate any form of violence and breach of parliamentary decorum” in the House.

“The PSDB bench is awaiting the procedures of the Internal Affairs of the City Council of São Paulo. It is worth emphasizing, however, that we repudiate any form of violence and breach of parliamentary decorum”, he declared.

The PT leader, Eduardo Suplicy, on the other hand, tried to reduce the temperature of the crisis and assessed that a public apology from the two councilors will favor them in the investigations of the Internal Affairs Unit when it comes to suggesting a penalty.

“I’m talking to the two councilors and colleagues at the House. I’m convinced that an apology would help both of them at Internal Affairs. The fight was serious and could even lead to the revocation of the mandate. I do not believe this. But a lighter punishment involves a public reconciliation of councilors, who are very dear to all of us,” said the PT member.

The fight between Cris Monteiro and Janaína Lima took place on the night of November 10, when the vote on the Municipal Social Security Reform was taking place. The reason for the fight was the speaking time of each one during the debates about the project.

After a disagreement still in the plenary, they went to the bathroom and there Cris Monteiro claimed that she was pushed against the wall by her party colleague and grabbed by the neck, until she fell to the floor.

Monteiro also claimed that his wig was ripped off and trampled on by Janaína Lima.

“She inched on my neck, started squeezing, I was really scared, we were alone in the bathroom. She ripped off my wig, so much so that my head was all scratched up, stepped on my wig. When I fell to the floor, it made a loud noise because of a stainless steel trash can, and then people went into the bathroom,” he told the SP2.

Janaína Lima rebutted the accusations and, through social media, stated that she acted only in self-defense.

“I was held by the arm, pushed into the wall, had a finger pointed in my face, coerced and followed closely by someone who was visibly out of control. I acted in self-defense from the beginning”, declared the congressman.

The two councilors displayed the marks of the attacks on social networks and registered a police report against each other. Security cameras from the plenary also captured the beginning of the discussion between the two in the plenary. (see video above).

Because of the fight, the New Party suspended the two councilors on Thursday (11). In a statement, the party’s national directorate, through its Party Ethics Committee, informed that the suspension of the membership of Cris Monteiro and Janaína Lima will last at least until the end of the investigation into the episode. According to the association, the decision will be communicated to the City Council.