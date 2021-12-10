‘Speaks with tears in his eyes’

Amid rumors of returning to Flamengo, Guilherme Siqueira told what would convince the coach to return

Whenever a commander is fired from the Flamengo, the crowd starts asking for the return of Jorge Jesus. Now, after Renato Gaúcho’s resignation, it was no different, with the coach being consulted about the possibility.

And, for old acquaintances, one factor could convince the commander to return to Red-Black. In an interview with ESPN.com.br, ex-back Guilherme Siqueira spoke about how ‘Mister’ reacts when the Rio club is mentioned.

“I had lunch with him in Lisbon a few months ago, and Jesus when he talks about Flamengo is with tears in his eyes, when he talks about Brazil. The affection he received, and that’s what he says, it’s not just from the Flamengo fans, it’s from the Brazilian fans, he received such great affection from the Brazilian fans, without a doubt it’s a reason for the coach to think: ‘Wow, for don’t I come back? Why don’t I live there again?” he said.

“He goes to sleep every day and misses him. I think Flamengo has that in their favor. Of course if you came back one day, my dear, come on, let’s work, what’s gone, gone, you have to show us everything you’re capable of. But he said: ‘The affection I received, from the time I lived in Rio de Janeiro, I never received in my life”, he said.

“He really misses what he lived here. And, as a fan, a football lover and a Brazilian who always wants the best in the country, I’m rooting for this marriage to come back because it would be good, not only for Flamengo, but for Brazilian football,” he added.

Siqueira, who worked with Jesus in the Benfica, still remembered when he arrived for the first time, being asked by colleagues like Filipe Luís and Diego Alves about what Portuguese was like.

“We work with Filipe Luís, in addition to a great friend, we play together, we brought him to Flamengo, I remember Filipe was curious about Jorge’s work, Diego Alves himself, we played together at Flamengo. Valence, Diego called me: ‘Wow, Gui, what’s up?’, I said: ‘Dude, wait and you’ll see how different he is”, he pointed out.

“AND today, if you ask Filipe Luís, Diego Alves and company, they will tell you how much Jorge Jesus positively surprised them, Filipe came from working with Tite, Mourinho, Simeone, and he really knows that Jesus has this technical, tactical intelligence, and his way of imposing things, that when we understand this way of working, it’s a sensational guy”, concluded.