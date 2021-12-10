Specialist warns about the risks of skin cancer this summer and how to prevent the disease

O summer starts this month, accompanied by vacation, travel and lots of sun exposure. At this time, in addition to continuing to followof the prevention protocols to Covid-19, it is necessary to pay attention to skin care, since the sun — in excess and without protection — is the main causative agent of skin cancer.

+ Breast cancer: the impact of self-esteem and free beauty projects to help women with this condition

+ How to choose the right sunscreen for your skin type

“Add more protection factor to your summer” is the motto of the current campaign of December orange, organized by the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD). The alert is to make the entire population aware of the impact of the disease, which, according to the institution, accounts for 33% of all diagnoses of cancer in Brazil, with about 185,000 new cases registered annually at the National Cancer Institute (INCA).

Carlos Dzik, medical director of oncology at Hospital Nove de Julho, explains that the disease is about tumors malignancies that manifest on the skin as blemishes, lumps, or flat changes of different colors—these may show the presence of ulceration as they do not heal easily and recur often.

“We classify tumors into melanoma and non-melanoma. Non-melanoma tumors are the most common, classified between basal cell carcinoma (80%) and squamous cell carcinoma (20%). Then we have melanoma, which is less common compared to the other two, but no less important as it has a greater chance of spread and death, and its treatment can be much more complex”, explains the doctor.

The areas most affected by non-melanoma are the skin regions that are most exposed to the sun, such as the face. Melanoma, on the other hand, can develop anywhere on the skin surface, especially on the face and trunk.

According to Dzik, non-melanoma skin cancer does not tend to spread to other areas. In its most severe form, the condition manifests itself only with increased local growth. Melanoma, in turn, when the tumor is thick and deep, can spread to satellite lymph glands or even internal organs.

Risk factors

In isolation, summer is not the villain. Non-melanoma skin cancer is the result of excessive sun exposure throughout life and tends to appear in the middle-advanced age, above 45-50 years, according to the medical director. “This season, the alert is to the acute injuries of sun exposure, such as Sun burn“, it says.

O INCA lists that the risk of the disease increases in cases of:

• Prolonged and repeated exposure to the sun (ultraviolet rays — UV), especially in childhood and adolescence;

• Exposure to cameras from Tanning;

• Having light skin and eyes, with red or blond hair, or being albino;

• Have a family or personal history of skin cancer.

Although it doesn’t appear on the list, black people they are also subject to skin cancer. Dzik points out that melanoma has about 20 times less incidence in black skin compared to white. However, when this happens, the disease manifests itself more severely and intensely.

“What differentiates among blacks is the occurrence of a more severe type of melanoma — melanoma of the extremities or acral melanoma. These conditions bring a greater chance of not responding to treatment and having a greater risk of mortality”, he explains.

Symptoms

Self-knowledge of the body is essential to identify the signs of illness, as it causes changes in the skin, often similar to spots, eczemas or other benign lesions. As per the SBD, symptoms may include:

• A raised, shiny, translucent, reddish, brown, pink, or multicolored skin lesion with a central crust and that bleeds easily;

• A black or brown spot that changes its color, texture, becomes irregular around the edges and grows in size;

• A non-healing spot or sore that continues to grow with itching, scabs, erosions, or bleeding.

“In addition to all these signs and symptoms, metastatic melanomas can present others, which vary according to the area where the cancer has advanced. This can include skin nodules, swollen lymph nodes, shortness of breath or cough, abominable pain and headaches, for example”, highlights the SBD.

It is imperative to consult a doctor when noticing any of these factors. Only the specialist will be able to diagnose the disease, from clinical exams or a biopsy. In addition, regardless of the signs, the annual consultation with a dermatologist should be included in the health priority list.

Treatments

“The vast majority of skin tumors, both melanomas and non-melanomas, are curable by simple surgical removal. Occasionally, it is necessary for the surgeon to perform an extended surgery to remove lymph nodes, especially in the case of thicker and deeper melanomas”, ponders Dzik. However, according to the specialist, cure is not synonymous with immunity, as the same factors that predisposed to the first diagnosis prevail.

Every type of cancer must be treated as soon as possible, regardless of its stage. In case of non-melanoma skin cancer, there are several therapeutic options for treatment, which vary according to the type and extent of the disease. SBD highlights the most common ones: excisional surgery, curettage and electrodissection, cryosurgery, laser surgery, Mohs micrographic surgery, Photodynamic Therapy (PDT), radiotherapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and oral medications.

The SBD points out that the treatment for melanoma skin cancer varies depending on the extent, aggressiveness and location of the tumor, as well as the age and general health of the patient. The most common treatments are: excisional surgery and Mohs micrographic surgery.

Prevention

luckily it is possible prevent skin cancer. The best strategy for this is to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and use high-protection sunscreen daily — even at home and on cold days. Furthermore, accessories such as hats and sunglasses are also good allies.

Check out other protection tips listed by SBD below:

• Avoid sun exposure and stay in the shade between 10 am and 4 pm (summer time);

• On the beach or at the pool, use tents made of cotton or canvas, which absorb 50% of ultraviolet radiation;

• Use a product that protects against UVA and UVB radiation and has a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30. Reapply it every two hours or less, or after getting wet, in outdoor leisure activities. When using the product on a daily basis, apply a good amount in the morning and reapply before going out for lunch;

• Regularly observe your own skin, looking for suspicious spots or spots;

• Keep babies and children out of the sun. Sunscreens can be used from six months onwards;

• See a dermatologist at least once a year for a thorough examination.

know more

+ The actress Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olivia of the soap opera ‘Carousel’, dies at the age of 68

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with hot sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

