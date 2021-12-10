Stable version of MIUI 13 is close to release and will come with Xiaomi 12

Update (12/09/2021) – MR

MIUI 13, Xiaomi’s new cellphone interface, is about to be released. The company has confirmed the release several times throughout the year, promising a release by the end of the year. And everything indicates that this is very close.

According to Xiaoumiui, the company is preparing for the release of MIUI 13. In the records of the latest MIUI 12.5 update, Xiaomi announces that it will suspend development of the latest interface builds for adjustments to the system’s software architecture and the major update for Android from December 13th.





Briefly, she referred to MIUI 13 and Android 12. Xiaomi no longer sees the point in continuing to work on Android 11 or MIUI 12.5, as Android 12 and MIUI 13 are close to release.





Original article – 12/02/2021

Stable version of MIUI 13 is ready and will be released with Xiaomi 12

Popular developer @KacperSkrzypek revealed that the stable version of MIUI 13 is ready. This means that the new system will officially launch with the Xiaomi 12 line, which will feature a 50 MP sensor and unique glass camera casing and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. According to rumors, the launch will take place later this month. MIUI 13 is also expected to be released at the same event, making the Xiaomi 12 series the first group to use it.

It is also rumored that MIUI 13 has two versions: one based on Android 11 and one based on Android 12. Devices that will feature MIUI 13 based on the latter will be the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, the Xiaomi Mi 11, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and other top-of-the-line, like the Redmi K40 Pro, released this year will also receive the MIUI 13 logo. You can see the list of cell phones that should receive it here.





The MIUI 13 system will also strengthen the possibilities for interactions between different platforms, something that had already started with the MIUI+ program, allowing a consistent connection between Android and Windows systems. MIUI 13 also wants to strengthen the interaction between mobile devices and other devices, bringing news. It is also expected that the system will feature user interface and performance improvements.

When released, MIUI 12 brought a number of problems. Also, Xiaomi had to resort to version MIUI 12.5 to resolve several bugs. The Chinese manufacturer has this in mind when optimizing the new operating system and despite its problems, it remains one of the best in the Chinese market based on Android.

According to Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, MIUI’s new interface will be better than the previous one and all efforts to implement improvements have been made. He even claims that the Redmi Note 11 Pro’s excellent battery performance is thanks to the MIUI system improvements. Jun’s comments reinforce rumors from insider @DCS that MIUI 13 will come with many changes and new features. One of them is the Smart Toolbox.





