State of Rio de Janeiro experiences flu epidemic, confirms Health

The Health Department of Rio de Janeiro confirmed today that the state is experiencing an epidemic of influenza, the virus that causes influenza.

“The question that remains is: are we facing an influenza epidemic? Yes, and, since then, the State Department of Health has put its contingency plan into practice, opening service tents to the population at the Emergency Care Units” , said the organ in publication on social networks.

According to the secretariat, there was an increase of 239% in the moving average of attendances to cases of flu in the UPAs of the state network compared to two weeks ago.

“This sudden growth, verified from November 22, when 505 consultations were registered, reached almost 6,000 consultations on the last day 6. This is the largest number of consultations for a single disease carried out in the state UPAs in a single day since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic,” the folder said in a statement.

Also according to the secretariat, most confirmed cases are mild, influenza A type, which does not generate hospitalizations. Even so, tents were installed in the UPAs Marechal Hermes, Tijuca and Botafogo. There are plans to assemble similar structures this week at the Penha and Jacarepaguá units.

According to the Butantan Institute, an outbreak occurs when there is a localized increase in the number of cases of a disease. An epidemic is when this outbreak occurs in different regions, states or cities.

The speech by the secretary of state takes place on the same day that the mayor of the capital, Eduardo Paes (PSD), announced that New Year’s Eve in the city will have fireworks at ten points, including on Copacabana beach.

Less than a week ago, Paes said the party was cancelled. In an interview, he admitted that “there will be crowding on New Year’s Eve”, he did not rule out the risk of an increase in cases of coronaviruses after the celebrations and announced timid measures to limit access to the beach in the south zone, which usually brings together 3 million people.