Steven Spielberg marvels with version of ‘West Side Story’ – Culture

Love sublime love

thought of Steven Spielberg, thought of spectacle. And that’s what the filmmaker offers in his debut in musicals, with a new version of West Side Story, which opened on Broadway in 1957 and won ten Oscars for its 1961 film adaptation.

Called in Brazil as Love sublime love, the movie transfers Cheese and guava, in William Shakespeare, from Verona to the West Side, in New York, which in the 1950s had blocks torn down and populations displaced by the construction of Lincoln Center. This is how the Jets gangs, formed by grandchildren of European immigrants, and Sharks, with the Puerto Ricans who arrived in the city after World War II, appear. Tony (Ansel Elgort), former member of the Jets, falls in love with Maria (Rachel Zegler), sister of the leader of the Sharks, and tragedy is armed.

Spielberg and screenwriter Tony Kushner bet on contextualization and authenticity, without leaving aside the music of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim and the choreographies of Jerome Robbins, updated by Justin Peck. The musical numbers are those shows that only the cinema of a great director can provide. The film debuts highly rated for the Oscar.

matrix

Two weeks before the premiere of Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the universe, it’s time to see if The Matrix, the 1999 original signed by the Wachowski Brothers (now Lilly and Lana Wachowski), has aged well or badly. For the first time, Brazilians will have the opportunity to watch Neo’s journey on IMAX (Keanu Reeves) as supposed Chosen to save humanity.

don’t look up

Adam McKay’s production has an enviable cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Mark Rylance. DiCaprio and Lawrence are two scientists who discover a giant comet about to collide with Earth and destroy the planet. They face more obstacles than they expected in trying to alert the White House and the press to what is happening.

Nine days

Brazilian based in the US Edson Oda makes his debut in the direction of feature films talking about what really matters in life. Will (Winston Duke, of black Panther) is in charge of choosing which souls will be able to live on Earth, in a competitive selection process. The sensitive film, awarded at the Sundance Festival, has a cast also formed by Zazie Beetz (wildcard), Tony Hale (Veep) and Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange).

Madalena

Madiano Marcheti provides an overview of agro-culture in Mato Grosso through three characters who connect to Madalena (Chloe Milan), a trans woman victim of violence: Cristiano (Rafael de Bona), son of a farmer, Luziane (Natália Mazarim) , a nightclub hostess, and Bianca (Pâmella Yulle), a trans woman who is friends with Madalena. The film avoids clichés when dealing with violence against transgender people and presents a region little explored in Brazilian cinema.

Yalda – A Night of Forgiveness

The work of Iranian Massoud Bakhshi tells of Maryam, sentenced to death after accidentally killing her husband, Nasser. She can only be saved if Nasser’s daughter Mona agrees to go on television and forgives her. Bakhshi is yet another Iranian filmmaker willing to discuss the Iranian justice system on screen, like Mohammad Rasoulof and his No Evil, Golden Bear in Berlin 2020.

16th São Paulo Latin American Film Festival

The event, which runs until the 17th, in a hybrid format – in person and online – has 38 films from 12 countries, including Carro Rei, by Renata Pinheiro, and Desterro, by Maria Clara Escobar, in addition to the Argentinean Anos Curtos, Dias Eternos, by Silvina Estévez, and the Uruguayan A Grande Viagem ao Pequeno País, by Mariana Viñoles.

22nd Retrospective of Brazilian Cinema

Cinesesc presents some of the main national highlights of the last year, with titles such as Sertânia, by Geraldo Sarno, Valentina, by Cássio Pereira dos Santos, and Doutor Gama, by Jeferson De.