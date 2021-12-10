Sthe and Dynho imagine reunion

The relationship is very close to Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves is one of the most talked about issues of THE Farm 13. The two who say they are just “brothers”, already planned a threesome with MC Mirella and exchanged intimate caresses. After the scenes, the spouses gave up on their commitments, but the inmates still don’t know.

On Friday morning (10), when he got up, the farmer woke up his friend with the traditional kiss on the forehead so that the two could complete their morning tasks. While they took care of Baia, the subject could not be other than the last days of reality TV.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Unaware of the singleness of Sthefane Matos, the pawn plays with the reunion between her and Victor Igoh, ex-fiancé: “Next week, huh? Go find Victão and go…”, he said Dynho, simulating a sexual position. Embarrassed, the worker responds: “Oh my God”.

The dancer adds more fuel to the fire by saying that his social network will be booming with a romantic video of the two: “In the morning, with coffee in hand, farm robe”. “Oh baby”, it says Sthe to laughs. At dawn on the same day, TikToker hugged the ex-Husband of MC Mirella and said: “Oh my God, love. I miss you, life”.

Stay on top of the full coverage of Farm 13 at the TV Observatory and in our YouTube channel!