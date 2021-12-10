stock soars 34% on NYSE debut

After pricing at the top of the indicative range, the Nubank (NUBR33) debuted in a rush on the New York Stock Exchange. Around 15:08 this Thursday (9), the roxinho shares were trading with an advance of 34.44%, to US$ 12.10, after a long period of auction.

Last night, fintech revealed that its papers would debut on NYSE at $9 each. As a result, Nubank became the most valuable financial institution in Latin America, being valued at US$41.5 billion (approximately R$230.25 billion) and leaving Itaú Unibanco in second place.

At B3, business began with the Brazilian Depositary Receipt (BDR) trading at R$ 10, up 19.62%, at around 3:46 pm. The papers underwent an adjustment in relation to the quotation of stocks.

“We are still in the first minute of this game”, commented the CEO of Nubank, David Velez, in a speech at the NYSE. “By focusing on our customers, working hard, being true to our culture and mission, and empowering people, we are able to help 40 million people live better lives.”

Since its creation in 2013, the institution has followed the path of disruption in the Brazilian banking sector and now has 48 million customers.

According to Softbank, a large Japanese investment fund, fintech could reach the milestone of 100 million customers and hit a market cap of US$ 200 billion in just five years.

Interestingly, Softbank did not invest in Nubank years ago (although it did anchor the IPO), but rather in Inter (BIDI11). Today, the digital bank from Minas Gerais is 7 times smaller than Nubank, although it has much “cheaper” customers, as shown by TradeMap Agency in a recent report.

Nubank launches IPO in historic proportions

This was the third largest share offering in the United States in 2021, behind only Chinese Didi (owner of 99) and South Korean Coupang, surpassing the IPO of online brokerage Robinhood.

In short, with the sale of 289 million class A shares, the company moved US$ 2.60 billion (R$ 14.42 billion) that will go directly to the company’s cash. With a full pocket, resources will be allocated as follows:

25% for working capital;

25% for operating expenses;

25% for capital expenditures;

25% for investments and potential acquisitions.

Is it worth investing?

Who joined Nubank’s offer through the program NuSocios will have Nubank’s BDR for the next 12 months. About 7.5 million customers will become investors in fintech.

On the São Paulo Stock Exchange, 815 thousand CPFs booked BDRs. However, for those who have not yet made up their minds, the doors are open. But is it worth investing in Nubank?

Expansion strategies are well defined, such as strengthening its ecosystem and diversifying its revenues, either organically or through acquisitions. However, risks are on the radar, including exposure to weak currencies, brand risk and regulatory scrutiny.

Investors who join the offer believe that, at some point, it will have robust results and, consequently, higher deliveries than the large Brazilian banks.

For comparative purposes, Nubank is now more valuable than Banco do Brasil and Santander together. These banks had a combined profit of BRL 26.23 billion in the first nine months of 2021, while Nubank had a loss of BRL 528 million in the same period.

The company seeks to ward off risks and show that growth is worth paying for. The big question about the Nubank it’s if expectations aren’t already priced in.