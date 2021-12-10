Switzerland approves “death capsule” and controversy reverberates around the world – Prism

A machine that became known as the “death capsule” and the “suicide capsule” was authorized to operate in Swiss cities. The equipment is made from 3D printing and is intended for assisted suicide.

According to information released by the local press, the capsule works as follows: a gas induces the patient to coma and then to death.

Euthanasia and assisted suicide are allowed in the country. Procedures are usually performed in extreme cases, such as degenerative diseases or by those in a terminal stage.

Controversy

The topic has been discussed in different countries. Around the world, in addition to Switzerland, other countries already authorize the practices, such as Sweden, Netherlands, part of the USA, Luxembourg, Canada, Colombia, Belgium, among others.

Most of those who choose euthanasia or assisted suicide have a terminal illness. However, there are people in other conditions who get permission to die. A few years ago in the Netherlands, for example, a 41-year-old man named Mark Langedijk decided to end his life because of alcoholism.

Reflection

The subject is sensitive and many people choose not to talk about it, but as the practice increases, it becomes necessary to debate and reflect. We cannot judge the choice of who chooses these methods, but I believe that it is always possible to try another way out, even when several possibilities have already failed.

Unfortunately, we are all subject to experiencing family problems, illnesses, emotional disorders, personal dramas, miseries, among many other evils. Many of them are not easily resolved, so some people give up trying.

But is giving up the best option? I see life as something sacred and throwing in the towel shouldn’t be an option. We cannot give up fighting and having faith to go on.