Sylvinho has arrhythmia detected in cardiological exams; Corinthians awaits new results

In addition to the pressure from a good part of the Corinthians fans, coach Sylvinho has gained another reason to worry in recent days. When performing the cardiological exams with the cast and technical committee aiming at 2022, the coach had a detected cardiac arrhythmia and aroused the attention of the club’s doctors and the clinic responsible for the tests.

The 47-year-old coach is aware of the situation and, according to the portal, my helm, is already being submitted to complementary exams in order to understand the possibility of an aggravation of this alteration detected in the exams. The Timão commander was also instructed to interrupt more demanding physical exercises.

The changes in the exams were detected about ten days ago, something that did not affect his routine with the team. So much so that Sylvinho led the training sessions and was on the bench normally against Grêmio e Juventude.

If Sylvinho were still a professional athlete, it would be necessary to remove him from the lawns until all the complementary exams were carried out. Only with the results in hand would it be possible to release it for training and games. As he is a coach, the extra exams and the work could be reconciled.

The former full-back came from Europe to take over Corinthians in May. In about seven months as coach of the most popular club in the city, there were 40 official games, 42 hearings in press conferences and enormous pressure from a good part of the fans, dissatisfied with some of his decisions.

The report got in touch with Corinthians’ press office, who confirmed the situation and informed that all procedures are being carried out. Sylvinho’s advisor was also sought with the aim of hearing the coach on the subject, but did not get an answer until the publication of this note.

What is cardiac arrhythmia?

Cardiac arrhythmia is characterized by a lack of rhythm in the heartbeat. It can be a symptom of a problem (physical or psychological) for the body or the result of an imbalance in the organ itself. Within arrhythmias, there are tachycardias (rhythm is fast) and bradycardias (rate is too slow). Both can get worse if they are not under medical care.

