Tatá Werneck saved the night

Tata Werneck was the main star of the 28th edition of the Multishow Awards. Along with Iza, the comedian guided the awards night with good humor and twists that made all the difference.

The awards themselves were of little surprise. Again, Anitta and Luan Santana won the top prizes. The feeling was one of déjà vu, as the scene seems to be repeating itself year after year, a fact that is explained by the strength of the artists’ fandom in popular votes.

Brilliantly, Tata’s conduct broke the stalemate of the ceremony. In many moments, she threw us into the discomfort of nervous laughter, something we expect from the winners’ speeches, but which even the emotion of an award did not help.

Tata played with Globo’s financial situation and didn’t forget about his fight with Fiuk. She put on her forehead a message of peace: 100% Fiuk. We don’t know if he’ll accept to make up, but that doesn’t matter so much.

It is misleading, however, to think that Tata Werneck’s night was all about jokes. In one of the most beautiful moments of the Multishow Award, she made a strong declaration of love and friendship to the honored Paulo Gustavo. There was no better person to guide this moment.

With all that, it was even strange that Tata hadn’t won any awards, since he was the highlight of the night. Without it, the good surprises of the Multishow Award would not have existed. Let’s hope they fix this in the Sunday Best of the Year award.