Team Tite and coaching staff visit two World Cup TCs on first day in Qatar | Brazilian Team

The Brazilian team’s delegation in Qatar had its first day of visits to the facilities that will be used in the 2022 World Cup. Coach Tite, accompanied by other members of the technical committee and the CBF team coordinator, Juninho Paulista, visited two TCs who will be part of next year’s World Cup planning.

The delegation representing the Seleção will stay in Qatar until next Saturday, and should visit two more CTSs, as well as watch matches at the FIFA Arab Cup – the organization’s official test event before the World Cup. Meanwhile, other members of the coaching staff are visiting players and watching matches across Europe until early next week..

The Brazilian team already has chosen a hotel to stay in Qatar, as published by ge in July. But still choose the ideal training center. There are already some preferences, but as the organization made new options available, the idea was to take Tite to meet other facilities in person.

Conversation with Daniel Alves

The schedule of assistants and physical trainer Fabio Mahseredjian across Europe included visits to players recently called up and who are on the radar of Tite’s Brazilian national team. One of the visits was to Daniel Alves, who is back at Barcelona, ​​but will only be able to play again in January.

Cleber Xavier and Mahseredjian were personally at the Barcelona training center and also spoke with Philippe Coutinho, another player who, even when he was not called, was accompanied by the national team, mainly by the physical trainer, who keeps constant exchange of information with groups of athletes.

The duo also met Lucas Paquetá, now the team’s first-team member, and Bruno Guimarães, at Lyon, where they were also received by Juninho Pernambucano, still director of the French club – the Brazilian announced that he will leave the club at the end of the year.

Altogether there are eight matches in which Tite’s assistants will follow in Europe. Cleber and Fábio have already gone to Lyon 1 x 2 Reims. They also watched the defeat of Barcelona to Betis and the game of Juventus against Malmo (1-0). Another duo, formed by Matheus Bachi and Thomaz Araújo, was PSG 4 x 1 Club Brugge and also Manchester United’s game against Young Boys, in the Champions League – draw by 1 to 1.08/12 – Juventus x Malmo – Cleber Xavier and Fabio Mahseredjian