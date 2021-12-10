TecToy announces Legends Core, console focused on streaming with 100 games in the catalog

The new console offers access to arcade classics and promises gameplay in 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second.

Responsible for keeping the legacy of the consoles alive in Brazil. SEGA, a TecToy announced last Wednesday (8) its new venture in the gaming world: the Legends Core console. Focused on game streaming, the hardware promises to offer a platform built by the company on which 100 titles will be offered.

Until now, the manufacturer has not released the expected release date, nor does it have units of the product in stock. However, it already offers a link where interested parties can register their email addresses to be notified of first-hand product availability.

Legends Core is manufactured in black color with orange and green accents, and its packaging comes with the control Legends Gamepad. According to the details revealed by the company, there will be a micro USB connection, a USB input, an HDMI output and an Ethernet connection which guarantees access to the internet.

List of games not yet revealed

Despite having already started what he calls “reservations” for the device, so far, TecToy hasn’t released what’s most important: the game list. While traditionally the company offers products linked in some way to SEGA, it seems that the platform’s catalog should be based on games released with a focus on arcades — packaging photos show that titles like tetris, Aladdin, bubble bobble and The Lion King must be present.



As many Twitter users have pointed out, TecToy’s Legends Core seems to be a licensing of same product offered by At Games, which offers pinball tables from TAITO, Zaccaria and Gottlieb, among other games. In the case of the foreign platform, it brings 100 games directly into its memory, expanding your title library through streaming.

The new console promises to bring enough processing power to play its games in 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second, but there is no information on what is the recommended internet speed for a good streaming experience. When it hits stores, the TecToy Legends Core will be available for R$ 899 in cash, or by BRL 1083.14 In case of installments in up to 12 interest-free installments.

Source: TecToy