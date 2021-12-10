Telescope captures planet around the most massive pair of stars discovered to date

O Very Large Telescope The European Southern Observatory (ESO’s VLT) captured an image of a planet orbiting b Centauri, a two-star system that can be seen with the naked eye. It is the hottest and most massive star system discovered to date to harbor planets. O exoplanet was found at a distance from its stars equivalent to 100 times the distance that Jupiter orbits our Sun. Some astronomers believed that planets could not exist around such massive, hot stars – until now.

“Discovering a planet around b Centauri is very exciting, as it completely changes our idea that massive stars can have planets in their orbit,” explained Markus Janson, an astronomer at Stockholm University (Sweden) and first author of the new study published online in the magazine nature.

Located approximately 325 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Centaur, the double b Centauri system (also known as HIP 71865) is at least six times the mass of the Sun, making it the most massive system around the Sun. which confirmed the presence of a planet. So far, no planets orbiting stars more massive than three solar masses have been discovered.

totally different kind of

Most massive stars are also very hot, and this system is no exception: the main star, type B, is more than three times hotter than the Sun. Due to its intense temperature, the star emits large amounts of ultraviolet and radiation. X ray.

The high mass and temperature of these types of stars have a strong impact on the gas that surrounds them, which should go against planetary formation. In particular, the hotter the star, the more high-energy radiation is produced, which causes the surrounding material to evaporate faster. “Type B stars are generally considered to be very destructive to their surroundings. That’s why it was believed that it would be extremely difficult to form large planets around it,” Janson said.

However, this discovery came to show that planets can actually form in very severe star systems. “The planet we found in the b Centauri system is an alien world in a completely different environment from what we have here on Earth and in our Solar System,” explained Gayathri Viswanath, a doctoral student at Stockholm University and co-author of the article. “It’s a hostile environment dominated by extreme radiation, where everything has a giant scale: the stars are bigger, the planet is bigger, the distances are bigger.”

gigantic orbit

In fact, the discovered planet, called b Centauri (AB)b or just b Centauri b, is also quite extreme, with ten times the mass of Jupiter, making it one of the most massive planets discovered to date. Furthermore, it orbits the star system in one of the largest orbits ever discovered, at an impressive distance from its stars of 100 times the distance between Jupiter and the Sun. This enormous distance to the central star pair may be the key of the survival of this planet.

These results were made possible by the Sphere (Spectro-Polarimetric High-contrast Exoplanet REsearch), a sophisticated instrument mounted on ESO’s VLT in Chile. The Sphere has taken images of several planets orbiting stars other than the Sun, including the first image of two planets orbiting a solar-type star.

The Sphere is, interestingly, not the first instrument to capture the image of this planet. As part of their study, the team analyzed archival data from the Centauri b system and found that this planet had been observed for more than 20 years with ESO’s 3.6-meter telescope, although it was not recognized as a planet in the era.

With ESO’s Extremely Large Telescope (ELT), which should begin observations later this decade, and with updates to the VLT, astronomers will be able to discover more about the formation and characteristics of this planet. “It will be very interesting to try to find out how this planet formed, which currently remains a mystery,” concluded Janson.

