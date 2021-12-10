Termination of three athletes with Rowing appears in IDB; club has not yet commented | rowing

Three players had their contract termination with Remo disclosed in the Daily Newsletter (BID) of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). Despite this, the club has not yet officially announced the departure of the athletes.

One of them is right-back Thiago Ennes. The player has already communicated that he will not be in Leão for the next season. Another is forward Rafinha, who will also not play for Baenão.

The third is midfielder Anderson Uchôa. Title holder of the season, the athlete was released for vacation before the Copa Verde decision. The club has already offered a new contract, however, the athlete has proposals from Serie B teams and will hardly stay in Remo.

2 of 2 Rafinha no longer has a relationship with Remo — Photo: Samara Miranda/Ascom Remo Rafinha is no longer linked to Remo — Photo: Samara Miranda/Ascom Remo

Before the three athletes, the club had already announced the departure of five other players – defenders Romércio and Rafael Jansen, defensive midfielder Marcos Jr. and attacking midfielder Matheus Oliveira. So far, Leão hasn’t signed any contracts for the 2022 season. The board is expected to start building next year’s squad after the Copa Verde dispute.