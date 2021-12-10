Tesouro Direto: with a harsh tone in the Copom statement, short-term fixed-rates advance and offer up to 10.93% per year

After a statement that generated some surprise on the part of the market due to the harsher tone adopted yesterday by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, which raised the Selic rate to 9.25% per year, the market for government bonds traded at the Treasury Direct follows with mixed movement this Thursday afternoon (9).

The highlight is the rise in the rates of shorter-term fixed-rate papers, such as the 2024 and 2026 Prefixed Treasury Bonds. On the other hand, longer-term bonds are traded in decline or stability. This movement is usually known by financial agents as bear flattening, where short-term rates advance more than long-term ones.

In other words: interest rates at the short end of the curve are rising as a way of anticipating a more contractionary monetary policy cycle, reverberating the tone more hawkish (inclined to monetary tightening) of the Copom.

This is because, in the reading of financial agents, the committee indicated that it will follow the strategy of raising interest rates until it anchors expectations and that for this it has signaled that it will place the Selic at a “significantly contractionary” level. Subsequently, the trend is for interest rates to drop so as not to penalize growth as much.

Until then, part of the market believed that the recent data of economic activity below expectations and that already signal a technical recession could dampen the impetus for tougher hikes in interest rates and for longer periods. Now, the monetary authority is giving signs that it can opt for a more bitter medicine.

At Tesouro Direto, in the second afternoon update, Treasury Prefixed 2024 interest rates rose 13 basis points (0.13 percentage points), from 10.80% per year, in the previous session, to 10.93% per year. Earlier in the morning, the interest offered was 10.94% per year.

At the same time, the bond maturing in 2026 advanced from 10.62% to 10.67% per year, against 10.70% per year, in the early morning. The Prefixed Treasury 2031 with semiannual interest, however, offered a return of 10.66% per annum, below the 10.72% per annum registered the day before.

Thus, at 3:20 pm, the difference in return between the shortest (2024) and the longest (2031) paper was 27 basis points, after reaching 8 basis points in the previous session. At the height of discussions around the federal government’s spending ceiling dribble, this distance reached 51 basis points, reflecting greater pessimism about the short term.

Among inflation-linked securities, at 3:20 pm, the Treasury’s real interest rate IPCA +2026 dropped from 4.88% per year to 4.99% per year. Papers maturing in 2035 and 2045, in turn, traded stable, with returns at 5.09% per annum, the same value seen a day earlier.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Thursday afternoon (9):

Copon

After the disclosure of the new Selic level last night (8), the assessment of experts heard by InfoMoney is that the collegiate contracted a new adjustment of the same magnitude for the next meeting, that is, of 1.5 percentage points, but left the door open for an even stronger action, if necessary.

João Leal, an economist at Rio Bravo Investimentos, observes that the BC showed that the “focus is inflation, activity is secondary at this time”.

For analysts, the monetary authority highlighted the economic slowdown saying that it “is moderately below expectations”. As evaluated by Thais Zara, senior economist at LCA Consultores, live from InfoMoney (see in full here), the committee did not indicate that bad activity data affected the balance of risks.

In the view of experts, among the elements hawkish of the communiqué, are the fact that the Copom stated that “it is opportune to significantly advance (a word that was added in relation to the last document) the process of monetary tightening in the restrictive territory”.

“The addition of the term ‘significantly’ suggests, in our view, that the Copom now sees a higher terminal rate than that observed at its last meeting”, assesses XP’s economic analysis team in a report.

For XP, yesterday’s decision is in line with the scenario that the Selic rate will reach 11.5% at the end of the monetary tightening cycle, until March 22. “The tone hawkish brings an upside risk to this projection, even though: i) the Committee has reinforced the rate of increase of 1.5 points for the next meeting; and ii) we believe that the deceleration of economic activity will intensify in the future, leading the Committee to reduce the pace at the March meeting to 75 basis points”, he assesses.

Goldman Sachs, on the other hand, projected another 1.5-point increase at its meeting in early February 2022, to 10.75% per annum, and a terminal Selic rate between 11.75% and 12% per annum at the end of the first quarter of 2022, with modest cuts predicted for the end of 2022.

PEC of Precatório, exchange mark, readjustment to civil servants

Thursday begins with several highlights also within the political field. Yesterday (8), the Senate promulgated common texts of the PEC of Precatório. The divergent part of the proposal now returns to the Chamber.

Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber, cut regimental paths and scheduled voting on these sections for next Tuesday (14).

Senators pointed out during the Congress session that there was a breach of agreement in the choice of the parts of the proposal to be published in a sliced ​​manner.

The enactment list contains an article that does not match the demand of senators regarding the need to link the fiscal space to be created with the PEC to social security.

Also pay attention to the approval of the new legal framework for the foreign exchange market (PL 5.387/2019, authored by the Executive Branch). The text goes to presidential sanction now.

The proposal opens up space for Brazilian banks and financial institutions to invest abroad resources raised in the country or abroad, in addition to facilitating the use of Brazilian currency in international transactions.

Still on the political agenda, the market monitors President Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) statement in which he once again promised a raise for public servants in 2022. “Adjustment would be 3%, 4%, 5%, 2%, whatever 1%”, said Bolsonaro, in an interview with People’s Gazette, yesterday (8).

“Server, in large part, deserves this”, he added. However, the Chief Executive warned that the increase would not restore inflation: “There is no space”, he said.

International scene

Meanwhile, on the external scene, the American indices show mixed movement this Thursday afternoon (9). At around 2:50 pm, the Dow Jones was trading close to stability, with a slight rise of 0.03%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq retreated, with drops of 0.20% and 0.74%, respectively.

Investors remain aware of the risks until there is more clarity about the threat of the omicron variant to the economy. In addition, the US market is awaiting the US consumer inflation figures that will be released tomorrow and the Federal Reserve meeting, scheduled for next week, which may provide clues as to the pace of gradual reductions and increases in interest rates.

