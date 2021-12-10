[TGA 2021] Alan Wake 2 is confirmed for 2023 with presentation trailer

Game will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC

Confirming rumors and predictions, the Remedy Entertainment announced Alan Wake 2 during the The Game Awards 2021 this Thursday (9) with a trailer that features the continuation of Alan Wake released in 2010 and shows us what will be the company’s first game with a total focus on the survival-horror genre.

Scheduled for release in 2023, the trailer features a CG production and confirms that the game will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PRAÇA, in addition to being published by Epic Games Publishing, maintaining the partnership established between it and the remedy at the launch of Alan Wake Remastered. Check out below how the ad for Alan Wake 2.

“Whereas the first Alan Wake had horror elements, it was an action game. Alan Wake 2 is Remedy’s first survival horror game. Our take on the genre. Our opportunity to truly connect gameplay and story. a deep and layered mystery. So Alan Wake 2 confirmed and coming in 2023 published by Epic Games Publishing. Thank you, our longtime fans, that’s what you’ve been waiting for and welcome to those discovering Alan’s story Wake” – Sam Lake, Creative Director of Remedy Entertainment told PlayStation Blog

While further details regarding the new game are not revealed, you can check out the remastered version of the first game that is available for Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox one, Xbox Series and PRAÇA.



Alan Wake 2 is being developed by Remedy Entertainment and will be released to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PRAÇA (via Epic Games Store).

What are your expectations for the release of Alan Wake 2? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Via: eurogamer