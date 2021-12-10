[TGA 2021] Has arrived! The Matrix Awakens interactive demo is available

PS5 and Xbox Series owners can now check out the demo

O The Game Awards, as usual, presented some news this year. The availability of the interactive demo of The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience, however, was already expected since its confirmation on December 6th. Now the players of new generation consoles you can now check out the demo that is available on the games’ virtual stores.

The Matrix Awakens it’s not exactly a game. As the name implies, it is an experience that was created by Epic Games, founder of the graphic development tool Unreal Engine 5. The product is a sample of what may be the future of games and animations in the graphics sector.

O trailer released during the TGA 2021 displays images that were captured in real time on the PlayStation 5 and in the Xbox Series X. Below, you can check the presentation video of The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience.

the demo

While we at Adrenaline have not yet tested the demo of The Matrix Awakens, we’ll borrow some of what the Kotaku portal reported after trying out the demo. According to the site, the game allows you to explore Megacity, which can be done on foot, by car or by drone.



– Continues after advertising –

According to Kotaku, the exploratory part of the demonstration is quite satisfactory. That’s because the city is incredibly detailed, where you can interact with different elements and even adjust the environment. As a demonstration, the interactivity, however, has a limit.. It’s not possible to get in a car and go around running over people, as they disappear with a green text effect (well matrix, it is not?).

Furthermore, the degree of detailing and construction of the environment comes at a cost. According to Kotaku, frame drops were experienced while exploring the map. This indicates the likely challenge for the gaming industry for the future: optimizing this technology.

If you are interested in accessing the demo of The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience, the link for it on the PlayStation 5 is this, and for the Xbox Series click here.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Kotaku, Epic Games