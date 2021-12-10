[TGA 2021] Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga wins action-packed cinematic gameplay

Two years after the announcement, the game gives a taste of what it will be like

Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga was first presented at The Game Awards 2019 with a cinematic that blended with realism. Two years later and still on TGA, the game gets a gameplay trailer showing combat, movement and graphics. While some thought the reveal kinematics represented the final game’s graphics, the reality is far from that. Even so, it’s still pretty convincing.

The trailer shows a desolate setting, much like the ad cinematics. Senua heads to a cave with members of her tribe until she finds what appears to be a lost titan coming straight from Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan). As the protagonist approaches the giant to attack, the voices in her head tell her what to do.

Just like in the first game, Senua keeps listening to the voices and in the trailer you get that immersive feeling that the voices cause, if you use good headphones. Visually speaking, the trailer shows beautiful realistic graphics, although it’s not too convincing that it’s 100% new generation. Hellblade 2 should bring a more dynamic gameplay than the first game.



The creative director, Tameem Antoniades, has already guaranteed that the combat will be “real and brutal”. The actors moving to capture have gone through combat training over the past two years to make it as real as possible. The excerpts played mix with cutscenes in a very fluid way, bringing this cinematic air.

The first title, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, was very well received and became synonymous with a quality “AA” game. The game has gained improvements in the PC version recently, such as support for NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR, as well as shadow and reflection effects based on Ray Tracing. The second title still doesn’t have a release date, but most likely it should be somewhere between the second half of next year and the first half of 2023.

