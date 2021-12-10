[TGA 2021] Hold the hype! New trailer for Elden Ring is killer

The trailer (attempts to) explain the story in beautiful cinematics

After revealing a lot about the gameplay mechanics of Elden Ring, especially after last month’s testing period, now From Software and Bandai Namco count to story written in collaboration with George RR Martin in a cinematic trailer in that characteristic way already known from Hidetaka Miyazaki’s games.

This kinematics should probably be used for the opening of the game, as it happens in every From Software game. The story concerns the fall of the demigods and says that the ring was broken. The trailer brings some of the settings already featured in other gameplay videos. For the first time, you can see that the big glowing tree that has appeared several times in art and trailers has a Deku Tree-style face from Zelda Ocarina of Time.

A fight between “the conqueror of the stars, General Radahn, and Miquella’s blade Malenia the amputee” further heightens the excitement with the possibility of meeting both in a boss battle, even if it takes dozens of attempts. The cinematic ends by saying that that world awaits the arrival of the “Elden Lord” and points to the player, as always the chosen one.



For once, the cinematics doesn’t say much and we’ll have to figure out what happens in “Lands Between” on our own, in the already characteristic style of the “soulsborne” games: reading item descriptions, paying attention to conversations that seem to make no sense in the first time and around the world.

Before the presentation of the story trailer during The Game Awards, a robot with the appearance of the big pot with arms and legs that appeared in the gameplay reveal trailer enters the stage delivering a letter to Geoff Keighley, presenter and creator of the event.

Elden Ring has several gameplay videos on YouTuber, recorded during the closed beta that took place exclusively for consoles last month. These videos give us a good idea of ​​what to expect in terms of gameplay and even the entire opening snippet of the game, if that’s the beginning at all, that’s not confirmed yet.



Elden Ring arrives on February 25th for all consoles except Nintendo Switch and PC and took the most anticipated game award at the Golden Joystick Awards and now The Game Awards. Are we talking about a GOTY 2022? We’ll see.

