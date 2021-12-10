[TGA 2021] Microsoft renames Xbox Game Pass from PC to PC Game Pass

Change brought new logo to the service and will continue to work in the same way

THE Microsoft took advantage of the The Game Awards 2021 to reveal a change in the naming of your service Xbox Game Pass for PC, formerly called “Xbox Game Pass for PC”, the service is now just called PC Game Pass, which will make it easier for players to easily identify the platform being cited when new games are announced.

Despite the change, no changes were made regarding subscriptions and features of the service. See below the trailer (in English) released during the event, which ends with the information on the change of name of the service.

With a humorous tone, the company even posted on twitter the notes of the update that brought the name change, see below.



– Continues after advertising –

“Update Notes 12.9.21

– the logo has been updated

– that’s it

– really that’s it

– used to have “for pc” left in a little box

– now it says PC in front

– nothing else, just the logo changed a little bit

– we are still Xbox

– we are still on the PC

– no big deal, we just like this version better

– change is generally good

– in this case, the change is kind of neutral

– because nothing has really changed other than the logo

– check our profile picture

– I think that has changed too

– profile picture was updated

– thanks for pointing out that, although you didn’t, just this dialogue that’s helping us to notice

– it also costs less to get a tattoo “







[TGA 2021] Breaking everything! Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League wins killer trailer

Game will be released in 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC



As had already been promised, four new games that will come to the PC Game Pass on the day they were released they were announced, see the list below.

Sniper Elite 5

Pigeon Simulator

Trek to Yomi

Unannounced game coming from Halfcalf Studios

They join a list previously released by the gaming company who are promised for the first day on the service. PC Game Pass, check below.



– Continues after advertising –

Total War: Warhammer III

redfall

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl

atomic heart

Slime Rancher 2

The Plague Tale: Requiem

starfield

pupperazzi

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Replaced

Somerville

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Scorn

[TGA 2021] It Takes Two is voted Game Year; see winners in all categories

Game is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: The Verge