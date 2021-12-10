[TGA 2021] Quantic Dream unveils Star Wars: Eclipse trailer

Developer comments that game is still in the early stages of development

The biggest award in the gaming world, The Game Awards, takes place this Thursday (9) and in addition to rewarding developers and games in several categories, the event is known for revealing several new games. Fans of the Star Wars universe can be excited because the Quantic Dream is developing the Star Wars Eclipse game.

The Star Wars Eclipse trailer brings incredible cinematics, without revealing many details of how the game will be. Quantic Dream reported that the game is still in the early stages of development, so it’s still it should take a while for us to know more details about the game.. Below you can check out the Star Wars Eclipse trailer.

A few months ago, rumors that Quantic Dream would be working on a game from the Star Wars universe were already circulating on the internet. So revelation is nothing new. How Quantic Dream is responsible for games like Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human, we can expect a game that focuses on narrative.

Perhaps the developer will bring the multiple choices that impact the story to the Star Wars franchise completely changing the narrative and also the ending.



The only detail we have confirmed is that the Star Wars Eclipse game will take place during the High Republic era, which takes place about 200 years before the Skywalker saga, during a time when the presence of the Jedi was strong. However, as the trailer shows very well, danger is lurking.

Even without many details, the beautiful cinematic trailer creates a great anticipation for the game. After Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which got a good reception from the public and specialized critics, the Jedi franchise is on the rise in the gaming world.

