The 5 cheapest cars in Brazil by category

The car market was one of the most expensive in 2021. In general, new and used vehicles became more expensive. There are 0 km models that have increased the value more and 40%.

However, it is still possible to search to find the best value for money. If you are looking for a cost-effective new car, we’ve sorted out a few options on the market.

The cheapest new cars in Brazil in 2021

The cheapest options for new cars, today, cost around R$ 50 thousand. So the question that remains is: why are cars so expensive?

One of the main reasons why automobiles are more expensive is the scarcity of some components. There are products, such as semiconductors, for example, that are in short supply on the world market. The production process became slower and more expensive due to the economic crisis.

As if that wasn’t enough, the energy bill increased, the dollar rose and freight was readjusted. Many productions had to be stopped during the pandemic, which generated shortages. However, the market has been recovering and prices seem to have stabilized at the moment. So, check out the most affordable options.

1 – Renault Kwid Life and Fiat Mobi (hatch)

In the category of entry-level subcompact hatchbacks, the Renault Kwid and Fiat Mobi are fighting a fierce battle. In the most basic version of both, this is where the smallest values ​​are. Currently, you can find Kwid Life or Mobi Easy for between R$48 thousand and R$49 thousand. Both leave the factory without any option.

2 – Fiat Grand Siena and Chevrolet Joy Plus (sedan)

Among the sedans, the Fiat Grand Siena is one of those with the lowest cost-benefit ratio. It is possible to buy the model in its entry-level version for something around R$ 67 thousand. The car’s highlight is its large internal space and economical engine.

Likewise, the Chevrolet Joy Plus leaves the factory at around R$ 62 thousand. You need to mine to find a ready-to-deliver unit. The model is the same as the old Onix sedan, which was replaced in 2021.

3 – Fiat Pulse (SUV)

Among the SUVs, currently, the one with the most attractive value is the launch of Fiat. The Pulse model, new to the Brazilian market, has values ​​starting at R$ 82.5 thousand. It is in the compact SUV category and is by far the most cost-effective of all.