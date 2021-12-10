the backstage of the Multishow Award

The Multishow Award took place this Wednesday (8/12) and gave people talk about what was broadcast. Backstage, however, was also boiling with emotion. The column LeoDias was there and tells you a little about what happened.

As said by the evening’s presenters, Iza and Tatá Werneck, an award like the one by Multishow brings together several celebrities and, in addition to providing meetings, also makes many people get to know each other for the first time. In fact, admiration was the word of the party. Once fired, this trait applied to most people — celebrities, teams, press — who were able to watch Xuxa up close and step down from her ship and introduce themselves. One of them was the singer Iza, who, while heading to the event’s entrance, where the red carpet was located, made a point of stopping for a moment to watch the Queen of the Shorts with a sparkle in her eyes and a smile.

2021 multishow award Xuxa on the shipThiago Mattos/ Agnews Camilla de Lucas Gabi Martins Multishow Award Camilla de Lucas and Gabi Martins Daniella Magalhães/ Esp. metropolises WhatsApp Image 2021-12-09 at 10.30.53 Xuxa, Majur and IzaDaniella Magalhães/ Esp. metropolises XUXA MAJUR MULTISHOW AWARD Xuxa and MajurDaniella Magalhães/ Esp. metropolises IZA MULTISHOW2 AWARD Iza admiring XuxaDaniella Magalhães/ Esp. metropolises IZA MULTISHOW AWARD Iza was one of the presenters Daniella Magalhães/ Esp. metropolises 0

We also saw many famous people partying with Ivete Sangalo as she returned from the stage, as well as Duda Beat and Luísa Sonza. Excited about the award, Gabi Martins also made a point of taking several photos, such as with Camila de Lucas, as soon as she arrived at the event.

In another moment, Israel, from the duo with Rodolffo, ended up releasing a spoiler that will make the cacti, Juliette’s fans, very happy, after all there is a musical release between the three, scheduled for this December. According to the influencer, the rhythm is sertanejo.

And the admiration did not stop there. Dona Ruth and João Gustavo, mother and brother of Marília Mendonça, were seen arriving and following essential commitments such as interviews on the Multishow channel. Both were strong despite the singer’s sudden and recent loss. But, just like during the tribute, it was impossible not to see Catarina Abdalla’s tears as she spoke about Paulo Gustavo to the press. “In my years of career I’ve never seen anyone like him,” he said.

shows

As for the presentations, many artists chose to use playbacks, such as Ivete and Carlinhos Brown, Jojo Todynho and Juliette, for example. Some sang over the song, while others only dubbed the song. Plus, there was always a string of letters on the teleprompters, just in case anyone needed them.

But that was not all, some performances were also recorded elsewhere before being shown, such as those by Iza, Barões da Pisadinha and part of the show by Luísa Sonza. The singer, by the way, sang the song Anaconda live, for the first time, and left a subliminal message about the amount of hatred circulating on the internet.

To stay on top of everything about the famous and entertainment world, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.