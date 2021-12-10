The bodies of teenagers who disappeared 21 years ago are found in a sunken car in a river · Jornal Midiamax

Jeremy Sides, a veteran Navy diver and YouTuber, owns a YouTube channel with 100,000 subscribers. In a video published four days ago, he showed how he located two teenagers who had been missing since 2000, in the American city of Sparta, Tennessee.

In the footage, Jeremy explains that he started his investigations in November and decided to retrace the route taken by teenagers Erin Foster and Jeremy Bechtel on the night of the disappearance, on April 3, 2000.

The couple had been last seen in Jeremy’s vehicle and there were rumors of a possible fall into the river. Using advanced technology, Jeremy locates the car and dives in to confirm that it was, in fact, the car that was taking the youngsters.

The youtuber himself finds that the board proved the information. “I’m speechless, I’m really happy I found them. I’m just really sad that they ended up like this,” he says during the video. The remains found in the vehicle would still undergo DNA testing to prove their identities. In any case, Jeremy’s discovery was celebrated by the entire Sparta community.

“The town sheriff… The first thing he did was hug me, not saying a word. Because he’s been actively looking for these kids since 2000,” says the youtuber.