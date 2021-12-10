The Chamber Coup in the PEC Dos Precatórios; Understand

× Photo: Alan Santos/PR

Party leaders from the Centrão admit that they intend to make new changes in the PEC dos Precatórios, in relation to the text approved by the Senate. One of the main points in articulation by the deputies is the possibility of, again, untying the resources that will be generated by flexibilization of the judicial debt payment system.

Last Wednesday (8), the National Congress promulgated the joint part of the PEC dos Precatório with the promise that, next Tuesday (14), the deputies would vote on the remaining text approved by the senators. O text will be voted on on Tuesday, but the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), admitted that the House has no “commitment to the merits” of the proposal.

Among the points that will be re-evaluated by the deputies, is the possibility of linking the Union resources, the withdrawal of Fundef precatory of the spending ceiling, the transformation of the program Brazil Aid in a permanent program and the limitation of the special period until 2026.

To approve the PEC in the Chamber, the text was incorporated into another proposal from 2012 and will go directly to the plenary through an instrument called “Global Replacement Amendment”. The global amendment replaces the full text that has already been voted on by the committees.

The Centrão’s stratagem is simple: after approving the “substitutive amendment”, parties like PP, PL and PSC intend to present “suppressive amendments” to the text. From them, it is possible remove excerpts from the PEC without the need for a new review of the Senate.

Despite the regimental pedaling, the removal of parts of a PEC it is not considered, by law, by Congress, as a change of merit.

With suppressive amendments, it would be possible, for example, exclude the possibility of linking PEC revenues to fund social programs and social security expenses or the need to use part of Fundef’s precatory resources for the payment of teacher allowances.

Thus, the federal government would have, freely, up to R$ 106 billion to fund the Auxílio Brasil and defray other expenses, including amendments by the general rapporteur, for example.

As we have also shown, the untying of revenues is guaranteed by the Planalto Palace and by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.

“Our commitment is to vote, not on the merits of the matter”, admitted a leader of the Centrão, in a character reserved to the antagonist. “We agree with many changes in the Senate, but not all”, evaluated another one.

Throughout this Thursday, the leaders received from Lira (photo) the remaining version of the PEC of the Precatório and began to evaluate the possible changes. They will be filed until Tuesday morning. The proposal will be voted on in the afternoon.

Yesterday, as we have shown, the partial enactment of the PEC dos Precatório opened a crisis between the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and some leaders of the House. O climate among senators was one of mistrust since neither Pacheco nor Lira could ensure that the Senate text would be kept in the House.

Apparently, the senators were right.

