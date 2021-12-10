The dark color of the sea in Rio worries bathers; experts explain the phenomenon | Rio de Janeiro

The color of the sea on the beaches of Rio de Janeiro has changed in recent days. With the darker water, many bathers have avoided going to the beaches that started to have brown or red spots in several points, from Recreio dos Bandeirantes, in the West Zone of Rio, to Região dos Lagos, in the city of Arraial do Cabo.

“I always come to Leme and I’ve never seen water like this. There are always days when it’s dirtier, but I’ve never seen it that way,” commented art director Arthur Magalhães.

Despite the darker color of the water, researchers from public universities said that the phenomenon is linked to the proliferation of microalgae of various species. According to them, so far, no toxic microalgae have been found. Still, experts advise bathers with caution.

“The spots that have been observed on the beaches of Rio de Janeiro since November are caused by marine microalgae that have overgrown. The flowering event that currently occurs in Rio can be considered unusual because it covers a large geographic area. that were carried out did not indicate the presence of these toxin-producing species. But these are preliminary analyses,” explained Silvia Nascimento, a professor at the Marine Microalgae Laboratory at Unirio.

“As marine biologists, we cannot make recommendations regarding public health. What we can recommend is caution and monitoring of the species present in flowering,” added Priscila Lange, professor at the Laboratory of Environmental Satellite Applications at UFRJ.

Even with the scientific explanation, many patrons are concerned about the color of the sea.

“The look is beautiful, but the water has been this dirty for three days, very dark,” said Nelza Macedo, a cook at a kiosk on the edge of the South Zone.

For photographer Luciana Alves, the color of the sea interferes with the photos and keeps the bathers away.

“This color for us who are surf photographers is not very nice. Today it has even improved a little, but on the weekend it was quite difficult. But let’s wait for better days, with that wonderful light”, said the photographer.

According to professor Silvia Nascimento, from the Marine Microalgae Laboratory at Unirio, on December 3rd, flowering was observed in Arraial do Cabo, in the Lagos region, and the generally crystalline waters were very dark in the region.

Teams of researchers from the Federal University of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Unirio), the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj), the Fluminense Federal University (UFF) and the Admiral Sea Studies Institute Paulo Moreira (IEAPM) has worked together to analyze samples collected on the beaches of the capital and in Arraial do Cabo.

The manager of the Marine Life Center of the Municipal Environment Secretariat, Simone Penna Firme, stated that some marine species can suffer from flowering – and that possible impacts on human health are still being analyzed.

Rainwater and the discharge of domestic sewage are a source of nutrients for these blooms. The impacts [da floração] in human health were not verified, but we recommend caution”, pondered the manager.

A technical note from the group of researchers informs that since the beginning of November, the waters of the beaches of the capital of Rio de Janeiro have been showing dark or reddish spots.

The spots, the text says, are caused by the “overgrowth of marine microalgae, which make up phytoplankton”. The color in the water, then, would be caused by microalgal pigments that can make the water red, brown (dark or light), or green.

The study also points out that, “when light, temperature and nutrient conditions are favorable, these microorganisms can multiply and form stains in seawater”.

Another factor that favors proliferation is rainwater and the release of domestic sewage, which according to the technical note are a source of nutrients for these blooms.

Furthermore, “nutrients are also provided in natural events such as upwelling”, which is when “deep ocean waters rich in nutrients emerge to the surface where light is available for photosynthesis”.